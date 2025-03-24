Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today the promotion of five lawyers to senior counsel and counsel: Emily A. Banse (Houston), Margaret B. Beasley (New York), Tamara McKinzie (Houston) and Kenni C. Wilkinson (Houston), each of whom has been promoted to senior counsel; and Daniel J. Pope (Austin), who has been named counsel.

"I'm pleased to congratulate these outstanding lawyers on their promotions. Each has distinguished themselves through their dedication to the firm and our clients," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

2025 Senior Counsel and Counsel Promotions

Emily Banse, Senior Counsel, Houston - Banse focuses her practice on financial transactions in the energy industry, representing lenders and borrowers in syndicated, secured and unsecured and traditional and debt financings. She received her B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where she was magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons and served as alumni development editor on the Houston Law Review. During law school, Banse served as judicial intern to the Honorable Nancy Johnson, US Magistrate Court for the Southern District of Texas and to the Honorable Marvin Isgur of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Best Lawyers has recognized Banse as "One to Watch" in Banking and Finance Law.

Margaret B. Beasley, Senior Counsel, New York - Beasley represents corporations and individuals in every level of federal and state court, as well as in frequent engagement with the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of the Treasury. She provides counsel in matters including white-collar defense, government investigations, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and cybersecurity and data breach response. Beasley received her B.A., summa cum laude, from The George Washington University and her J.D., with honors, from The George Washington University Law School. She completed internships with the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice and in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia. Beasley also served as law clerk to S. Bernard Goodwyn, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Best Lawyers has recognized Beasley as "One to Watch" in Commercial Litigation, and she has been recognized in the Lawdragon 500 X in Energy Litigation, White Collar and Cybersecurity.

Tamara McKinzie, Senior Counsel, Houston - McKinzie represents commercial clients with the acquisition, development, financing and divestiture of real estate projects. She routinely advises investors, developers and utilities on the structuring of mixed-use, multifamily and industrial transactions and resolving issues related to zoning and other land use restrictions. McKinzie also represents borrowers and lenders in both commercial and consumer transactions. She received her B.S. from Sam Houston State University and her J.D., summa cum laude, from South Texas College of Law, where she was valedictorian. McKinzie is ranked in Chambers USA for Texas Real Estate and is recommended by Best Lawyers for Real Estate Law.

Kenni C. Wilkinson, Senior Counsel, Houston - Wilkinson focuses her practice on financial transactions, representing lenders and borrowers in large, syndicated and bilateral, secured and unsecured, and traditional and structured financing arrangements. She received her B.B.A, summa cum laude, and M.S. from Texas A&M University. Wilkinson graduated magna cum laude with a J.D. from Baylor Law School, where she served on the Baylor Law Review. During law school, Wilkinson served as intern for the Honorable Judge Jaclanel McFarland of the Harris County 133rd District Court in Houston. Best Lawyers has recommended Wilkinson as "One to Watch" in Banking and Finance Law. She is also recommended in The Legal 500 US for Commercial Lending.

Daniel J. Pope, Counsel, Austin - Pope advises energy, infrastructure and industrial clients on environmental permitting and transactions, and represents clients in litigation, environmental permit proceedings and environmental enforcement defense under several federal and state environmental, natural resources, and energy statutes and regulatory programs. He earned his B.A. from Auburn University and his M.A. from The University of Texas at Austin. Pope graduated with a J.D. from The University of Texas Law School, where he was associate editor of the Texas Law Review. He served in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas as an intern in the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division and as a law clerk in the Special Litigation Division. Pope also served as a judicial assistant for The Honorable Fred Biery, Judge to the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, San Antonio Division. Best Lawyers has recognized Pope as "One to Watch" in Energy Law.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245887

SOURCE: Bracewell