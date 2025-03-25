Black Book Research: Black Book Probes the Fate of Healthcare Tech in the NHS: Insights From Rewired 2025

Uncertainty Ahead: Half of Digital Health Rewired's Polled Attendees See Strategic Risk in UK's EPR Landscape

Black Book Research conducted an independent ad hoc survey among 102 attendees, primarily NHS provider IT directors, at Digital Health Rewired, providing insights into immediate reactions, operational impacts, strategic responses, and future outlook following the announcement of the abolition of the National Health Service (NHS). A corresponding poll was conducted with 20 exhibiting vendor representatives.

Immediate Reaction and Preparedness

Most NHS provider IT directors (62%) reported partial preparedness for the NHS abolition, while 24% felt completely unprepared, indicating significant operational risks. Only 12% felt fully prepared, underscoring widespread uncertainty within NHS organizations.

Eighty percent of vendors polled responded that their firms are also only partially prepared for the impacts of the NHS abolition while 20% state they were caught totally unprepared.

Operational Impacts

Financial uncertainty (92%) and workforce implications (88%) were the leading concerns among NHS provider respondents. Other notable concerns included disruptions to IT infrastructure and interoperability (79%), changes in regulatory compliance (69%), and continuity of patient and member services (68%). Contractual disruptions with vendors were less critical but still notable (59%).

Strategic IT Adaptations

NHS provider attendees are prioritizing strategic adaptations, including accelerating digital transformation and interoperability initiatives (87%). Concurrently, a significant majority (79%) of HIT exhibitors and vendors at the trade show anticipate imminent shifts in IT vendor relationships, especially around Electronic Patient Records (EPR), viewing these developments as both potential threats and opportunities for strategic market realignment. Other strategies include intensifying cybersecurity and data sovereignty measures (85%), reassessing performance and satisfaction in current IT relationship agreements or vendor installations (72%) through Q4 2026.

Opportunities and Innovations

Despite challenges, NHS attendees identified opportunities such as accelerated innovation, agile partnerships, increased operational efficiency, and personalized patient care resulting from the abolition of the NHS.

An overwhelming majority (94%) of NHS provider IT directors emphasized the importance of robust collaboration between healthcare IT vendors and providers, stressing the need for transparency, clinical-technological expertise integration, regulatory alignment, and innovation ecosystems.

NHS professionals predominantly expressed cautious optimism (27%) about incremental process and operational improvements, though optimism regarding significant positive reforms was lower (12%). Neutral responses accounted for 9%, while pessimism about potential fragmentation and ongoing challenges was reported by 50%.

Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research, stated, "The abolition of the NHS signifies a critical turning point, profoundly impacting healthcare provider organizations through increased financial pressures and complex resource allocation demands. For NHS IT directors specifically, this shift necessitates decisive leadership in digital transformation, urgently adopting interoperability standards and clinical AI to stabilize and enhance service delivery. Simultaneously, EPR and healthcare IT vendors face substantial market realignment, presenting both immediate risks and significant opportunities to support providers in navigating new technology landscapes. This moment demands collaborative innovation and strategic alignment to successfully redefine the future of UK healthcare."

