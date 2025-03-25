HUMAN AFTER ALL: THE ALTERNATIVE TEAM PHOTO EXPOSES THE PERSONAL SIDE OF NEW ZEALAND'S SPORTING ICONS, NORMALISING HEALTH CONVERSATIONS WORLDWIDE

Legends and rising stars of rugby - including Ruby Tui , Aaron Cruden , Maia Roos, Codie Taylor , Tamaiti Williams , Sir John Kirwan , and Piri Weepu - unite in a powerful photo series revealing personal experiences to inspire open conversations about health and wellness worldwide.

This moving campaign follows global research showing that 71% of 18-44 year-olds believe role models can inspire positive health change.

Supporting assets, including BTS film and full player stories can be found HERE

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bupa, the official healthcare partner of the All Blacks and the Black Ferns, has launched Human After All: The Alternative Team Photo a powerful new photo series showcasing the personal health and wellness journeys of New Zealand's rugby elite. Led by bold visuals, the first-of-its-kind campaign highlights experiences faced by top players, breaking stigmas and sparking global conversations around health and wellness.

Uniting past and present athletes from the internationally-renowned All Blacks, All Black Sevens, Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens, the campaign follows global research from Bupa revealing that 71% of young adults (18-44 year-olds) believe role models can inspire positive health change.

Each player is captured not just as an athlete but as a person with a word they have personally chosen to represent their unique health and wellness story - from depression, anxiety and loss, to stroke, cancer and diabetes - displayed on the individual, revealing the human behind the jersey.

Ruby Tui, current Black Fern #235, 2020 Olympic gold medallist, and 2021 World Cup winner, said: "There are a lot of eyes on you when you're a high-performance athlete, but the human story beyond the pitch can often be overlooked when it's just as important for us as individuals. I hope this campaign from Bupa sheds light on the importance of our individual health and wellness journeys and inspires more people to make their health a priority that they talk about openly and honestly."

Among the stories featured, 2011 World Cup winner Aaron Cruden reflects on his battle with testicular cancer, while Maiakawanakaulani Roos, the youngest-ever captain of the Black Ferns, opens up about how personal loss during high school shaped her approach to teamwork and leadership. All stories can be found in more depth, alongside their bio below.

To complement these personal narratives, Iain Saunders, Mental Skills Coach for the Black Ferns, shares five key lessons that can positively impact the mental and physical health of athletes and non-athletes alike:

Work through it together: High performance isn't a solo act - and personal challenges needn't be either. The best teams thrive on connection, shared experience, and collective energy. Lean into your people and let them lean on you. Wellbeing is non-negotiable: High performance teams don't win championships by burning out. The best in the world treat their bodies and minds as assets, not afterthoughts. It's never too late to build strong and healthy habits. Health fuels performance: Being fit, healthy, and mentally sharp isn't a luxury - it's the foundation of success. When you look after yourself, you don't just survive the grind; you dominate it. Recover like a pro: You can't always be on. The best athletes know when to push and when to pull back. Sleep, nutrition, and active recovery aren't soft options; they're what keep you feeling better for longer. Be where your feet are: The present moment is where performance happens. Train yourself to stay locked in - read your body, listen to your mind, and control what you can control.

Fiona Bosman, Global Brand Director at Bupa Group, commented: "Human After All is an important reminder that we all experience the ups and downs of health and wellbeing, and elite athletes are no exception. We're so grateful to everyone involved for sharing their stories in support of removing the stigmas around speaking out about health.



Bupa believes it's healthy to talk about health, whether that's speaking to a doctor, connecting with a community, or simply confiding in a friend. This is the first of many moments we'll be creating this year as part of our new Health Stories campaign with the aim of inspiring more healthy conversations about health across the globe."

Visit Bupa.com to explore the players and their stories, plus an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the production, featuring player interviews on the powerful message behind Human After All: The Alternative Team Photo.

