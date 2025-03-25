Singapore, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Aly Pte. Ltd. ("Spiking"), a trailblazing Singapore-based fintech powerhouse, and Asia Television Digital Media (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ("ATV"), a dynamic force in digital media and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Television Limited, have forged an electrifying partnership through a Membership Promotion Agreement signed on March 15, 2025. This collaboration is set to redefine the fintech landscape by catapulting Spiking's premium MARS Membership into the vast and vibrant markets of Hong Kong and mainland China, with ATV as the key to unlocking this unprecedented opportunity.

Spiking's MARS Membership, a flagship offering from its cutting-edge stock trading and investment platform (accessible at https://spiking.com), arms users with state-of-the-art trading tools, razor-sharp analytics, and exclusive educational resources designed to master the financial markets. Now, through this strategic alliance, ATV-a digital media titan delivering curated, impactful content to a modern audience (accessible at https://atvnewsonline.com)-will bring these game-changing tools directly to its viewers, seamlessly blending financial empowerment with media innovation.

ATV's unparalleled reach and influence across Greater China-spanning Hong Kong's bustling financial hub and the boundless potential of mainland China-offer Spiking a golden gateway to penetrate one of the world's most dynamic economic regions. With ATV's media platform as the launchpad, Spiking's MARS Membership will be propelled into the spotlight through captivating advertisements, thought-provoking news features, and compelling promotional content. Spiking will take center stage at ATV-organized events as a keynote speaker and contribute authoritative thought leadership articles, amplifying its voice and vision across this high-growth market.

"This partnership with ATV is a seismic moment for Spiking," declared Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking. "We're not just entering new markets; we're igniting a movement to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to conquer the financial world. ATV's gateway to Greater China unlocks a realm of possibilities, and we're ready to seize it with full force."

Leong Wei Ping, Executive Director of ATV, echoed this enthusiasm with equal fervor: "Spiking's MARS Membership is a perfect fit for our mission to deliver transformative content. This collaboration supercharges our platform, offering our audience a premium financial product that's as bold and forward-thinking as they are. Together, we're poised to reshape the future of media and finance in Greater China."

Both parties are all-in, committed to a flawless execution that will set the stage for growth. This partnership isn't just a fusion of fintech innovation and digital media prowess-it's a clarion call to investors, dreamers, and trailblazers across Hong Kong, mainland China, and beyond.

About Spiking

Spiking is a Singapore-based fintech pioneer relentlessly pushing the boundaries of stock trading and investment. Its platform delivers advanced tools, analytics, and educational resources to empower users to dominate global financial markets. Discover more at https://spiking.com.

About Asia Television Digital Media (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Television Limited (Hong Kong), ATV is a digital media juggernaut dedicated to delivering curated news and content to a modern, discerning audience. Explore more at https://atvnewsonline.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245790

SOURCE: Spiking