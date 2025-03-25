VIVOTEK Inc.: VIVOTEK Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Partnering with the World to Shape a Smarter and More Sustainable Future for Security

Harnessing AI and Cloud Technology to Enhance Security and Strengthen Global Competitiveness

TAIPEI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading security solution provider, has been committed to safeguarding communities and building a sustainable future since its founding in 2000. With "Care" as its core value, the company integrates cutting-edge security technologies to foster a safer and more sustainable world. Marking its 25th anniversary, VIVOTEK has unveiled its anniversary slogan, "MAKE TOMORROW EASIER, TODAY!" along with a refreshed brand identity, emphasizing its focus on AI and cloud-driven solutions. VIVOTEK aims to simplify security by leveraging advanced technology, empowering customers to embrace a safer and more seamless future. As a key highlight of its 25th anniversary, VIVOTEK will showcase its latest AI-powered security innovations-integrated with Vision Language Model-at ISC West 2025, the largest international security trade show in the U.S., this April, ushering in a new era of intelligent security solutions.

"From a humble startup with fewer than 10 employees to a global enterprise with around 1,300 team members and a presence in over 100 countries, VIVOTEK has been at the forefront of the security industry's evolution-from analog to digital, IoT, cloud and AI. With 'Care' as our driving force, we are dedicated to fulfilling the fundamental human need for security. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our AI and cloud capabilities, working hand in hand with our customers and partners to build a sustainable future." said VIVOTEK President Alex Liao. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, VIVOTEK is launching a global campaign under the theme "MAKE TOMORROW EASIER, TODAY!" The company is also reviving its partner event -its first post-pandemic distributor gathering-bringing together hundreds of partners in Taiwan to experience VIVOTEK's vision, explore key security technologies and discuss global market strategies.

VIVOTEK understands its customers' need for enhanced security efficiency. It has integrated its full range of AI-powered cameras, AI-driven video analytics and AI-Powered cloud surveillance platform VORTEX into a hybrid cloud solution. The number of connected VORTEX cameras has surpassed 10,000, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, flexibility and security while maximizing cost-effectiveness and security performance. Regarding vertical market strategy, VIVOTEK prioritizes Smart Cities, Smart Transportation and Smart Manufacturing while also expanding into retail, education and sustainability sectors, bringing its AI-driven solutions to a global audience.

Beyond technological innovation and market expansion, VIVOTEK remains committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. The company actively promotes green transformation and carbon reduction initiatives, develops energy-efficient products and strongly emphasizes community engagement. VIVOTEK has organized the "Safety Map Sustainability Event" for four consecutive years, enhancing local neighborhoods, mental retardation training services institution, elementary school and historic village to improve community safety and environmental sustainability. With these efforts, VIVOTEK is paving its path toward becoming the world's most trusted smart security brand.

