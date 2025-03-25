

24 Mar 2025

Hong Kong is keen to foster its medical and health industries and position the city as a global hub for technology and innovation as it offers world-class research and development (R&D) infrastructure, a strong talent pool and many favourable policies and incentives for companies in these industries.



Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced a series of initiatives during last year's policy address - the annual platform used to chart the Hong Kong government's plans for the future - to support the city into an international health and medical innovation centre.



Hong Kong businesses are already forging ahead in providing healthcare services to partners around the world by making use of the city's position as a functional platform for China's Belt and Road Initiative. This plan aims to encourage collaboration among participating countries in fields such as trade, infrastructure, innovation, digitalisation, green development and healthcare.



Modern Dental Group, a dental prosthetic device provider and distributor, which was founded in Hong Kong in 1986, has operations around the world, including in mainland China, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa. In 2023, the company reached the milestone of helping 2 million patients.



The company continues to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantage as a gateway between China and the world to expand its business. It recently acquired Hexa Ceram Dental Laboratory, one of Thailand's largest dental laboratories, and opened a production facility in Vietnam. These new premises have enabled the company to offer dental prosthetics at more affordable prices.



Edith Chan, Modern Dental Group's executive director and chief marketing officer, says one of the company's missions is to reduce inequalities and ensure everyone has access to dental healthcare. "Our original production site in [the southern Chinese city of] Dongguan focuses on more premium products," Edith Chan, the company's executive director and chief marketing officer, says. "By diversifying our production sites, we hope to serve new markets and customers that we weren't able to reach before and cater to more people in need.



"We want everyone to have the same proper dental care regardless of their socioeconomic background. Our mission is to reduce inequalities and for everyone to have access to dental healthcare."



As with other healthcare disciplines, dental care is quickly becoming more digitalised. Dentists can now use small oral scanners to take 3D images of a patient's teeth and send them directly to the lab, where the production of dental prosthetics can begin almost immediately.



However, there is still a lack of knowledge among dental care professionals in some emerging countries - something that Modern Dental Group hopes to change.



Since 2018, the Modern Dental Care Foundation - a charity founded by Modern Dental Group's European arm, Modern Dental Europe - has carried out seven outreach missions to Madagascar, to promote better dental care among residents on the southeast African island nation.



This has involved working with Malagasy dentists to provide essential procedures to more than 1,000 patients in a week and conducting school visits to educate children about the importance of preventive dental care.



The company also launched an online education platform, the Center of Dental Education, in 2019, offering courses and webinars to about 500 dental care professionals around the world, including lectures and hands-on instruction about new trends and developments in digital dentistry from leading practitioners.



It also works with universities and healthcare institutions in many countries to provide training to young dentists using the latest equipment and digital dentistry solutions.



"Our education system allows us to share our experience and best practices in digital dental solutions to dentists in emerging belt and road countries," Chan says.



"Our mission is to reduce inequalities and to ensure that everyone has access to dental healthcare. As a leading dental company, it's really important to us to lead as an example and to give back."

