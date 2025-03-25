New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Fragrance company Monac Attar has announced the expansion of its product offerings across its perfume, body care, and home fragrance lines as part of a broader effort to meet rising customer demand. The company is also doubling down on its customer engagement strategy, increasing responsiveness across digital platforms and streamlining post-purchase support.

Monac Attar Expands Product Range and Strengthens Customer Support Efforts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/243920_monacattar.jpg

Monac Attar, founded by entrepreneur Saleem Mohammed, has seen steady growth in its customer base as consumers increasingly seek quality fragrance products paired with reliable service. The latest expansion adds several new scent options and product categories, reflecting both customer feedback and market trends.

"We're seeing more people discovering our products and returning for more, which tells us we're doing something right," said Saleem Mohammed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Monac Attar. "As we grow, we want to make sure that every interaction-from browsing to unboxing-meets or exceeds expectations."

In addition to introducing new scents, the company has implemented internal updates aimed at improving the overall customer experience. This includes refining fulfillment workflows and maintaining consistent communication with buyers before and after their purchase.

Monac Attar has also scaled its presence across major social media platforms, positioning its team to respond quickly to questions and support requests. These efforts are part of a larger plan to ensure personalized service remains a core part of the brand as it grows.

About Monac Attar

Monac Attar is a fragrance and lifestyle brand offering perfumes, body care products, and candles. Focused on delivering quality and consistency, the company supports its offerings with attentive customer service and a commitment to a seamless shopping experience.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243920

SOURCE: Plentisoft