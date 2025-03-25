DUBAI, UAE, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Vibe Marketing Tech Fest - the Middle East's largest marketing technology summit, will take place on April 23 and 24, 2025, in Dubai, UAE.Digitalisation has revolutionised how customers engage with brands, transforming the traditional linear funnel into an intricate web of touchpoints. Today's customer journey is dynamic, interconnected, and far from predictable.Marketers must now navigate a landscape where customer expectations are higher, attention spans are shorter, and engagement spans across multiple platforms and moments.The 16th global edition of Vibe Marketing Tech Fest (VMF) will delve into these challenges, offering insights, strategies, and Martech solutions that empower modern marketers to adapt, innovate, and thrive in this new reality.The theme will focus on the convergence of marketing technologies, ad technologies, and ad journeys and explore how marketers need to adapt, be dynamic, and incorporate customer-centricity into their approach.Marketers must leverage the power of real-time data and technology to comprehend where a customer changes trajectory and what influences their decisions in doing so."Customers are discerning and any disruption in convenience can hamper the path to conversions. Brands must adapt to fragmented and dynamic paths to purchase, driven by real-time data and emerging AI capabilities. Vibe Marketing Tech Fest puts the spotlight on the consumer, and how brands can navigate the changing technology landscape to deliver this convenience. With this edition, we have added themes like app marketing, ad tech integration, growth, digital marketing and retail media networks," said Sanjay Swamy, Director at Martechvibe.Top conversations at VMF 2025 will cover:- Engagement, Apps & Social- AI, Automation & Tech- Martech, Adtech & Data- Brand Growth & RetentionThe conversations at VMF tackle real-world challenges affecting marketers today, with a look at preparing for possible scenarios in the near future. Rajesh Verma, General Manager, Middle East, Epsilon said, "We need forward-facing platforms like these to help dispel the myths that surround marketing and tech in the Middle East. Take retail media as an example; many believe retail media strategies rely solely on online behaviour and demographics, overlooking the power of transactional data, or that retail media only occurs on a retailer's website. These gatherings provide an opportunity to educate marketers on the true potential of new media opportunities, and how to avoid the pitfalls. They foster important connections that place attendees in a much better position to navigate the complexities of the evolving landscape."Richard Shotton, Founder of Astroten, a behavioural science consultancy and author of The Choice Factory and The Illusion of Choice, will deliver the keynote on how human decision-making remains remarkably constant in an evolving technology landscape in his session titled The Enduring Power of Behavioural Science. "It's increasingly common to see brands and agencies incorporate consumer psychology as part of their process, although it's not often systematically applied. There's still an over-reliance on intuition, or when research happens, it's based on claimed data. For example, creative routes are tested by asking people which ads they think would make them purchase. It's not that respondents deliberately mislead researchers, just that nobody is aware of all the elements that influence their decisions." When asked, people don't - in fact, can't - tell you what motivates them. So, findings from a lot of market research can never uncover the whole truth. There's still more headroom to align research with genuine motivation through the application of behavioural science."Speakers like Scott Brinker, Sir Martin Sorrell, Brian Solis, Neil Patel, Darell Alfonso, Fernando Machado, David Raab, Rob Bloom, and Steve Lok have delivered rich sessions in the previous editions of the summit.This year's speakers include Alexis Jean Baptiste - Chief Data & Analytics Officer | L'Oreal, James Dutton - Chief Product Officer | UM MENAT, Mai Cheblak - Vice President Group Media & Social | Emirates NBD, Marwen Ben Messaoud - Head of Growth Middle East, Africa, South Asia | Spotify, Matthew Horobin - Associate Director Customer Experience | Modon Holdings, Mustafa Bohra - Associate Director - Martech and Analytics | Careem, Nandakumar Vijayan - Global Director, Marketing & Communications | LuLu Group International, Oleg Nesterenko - Chief Marketing Officer | Storytel, Charlotte Davis | Acting Director of Retail Media | Majid Al Futtaim, Sohail Nawaz MBE - Head of Retail Media | Landmark Group, Sevgi Gur - Chief Marketing Officer | Property Finder, Rishi Gupta - Regional Director: Middle East & Africa | Nothing, and many more.About VMFFounded in 2018, Vibe Marketing Tech Fest (VMF) is one of the world's largest and most influential marketing tech conferences. It is the premier gathering for marketing, technology, product, CRM, revenue, and CX leaders. Designed to explore the latest trends, strategies, and cutting-edge tools shaping the marketing landscape, VMF serves as the ultimate platform where marketing pioneers connect with technology innovators.Join industry leaders as they network, exchange insights, and redefine the future of marketing through the power of technology.For more information, visit Vibe Marketing Tech Fest 2025.Source: Vibe Media GroupCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.