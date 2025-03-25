Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI productivity platform, has introduced major upgrades to its automation stack, aligning its capabilities with the evolving demands of enterprise users in the AI and Web3 space. The platform's refined stack is designed to support more complex workloads, enhance workflow reliability, and deliver increased efficiency for decentralized business processes.

Smarter automation powered by decentralized intelligence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/245933_05e1bf1d94e7fbf0_001full.jpg

The new automation framework includes upgrades across key Atua AI tools such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier, integrating enterprise-focused APIs and advanced machine learning modules. These improvements make it easier for organizations to deploy AI-powered automation in areas like customer engagement, real-time data analysis, smart content generation, and secure communication-all while benefiting from the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology.

Atua AI's scalable architecture now allows large teams to customize workflows, set intelligent triggers, and manage multi-chain operations through a single, unified interface. The updated stack also introduces enhanced access control, analytics tracking, and workload balancing, giving enterprises the tools they need to safely operate AI-driven systems at scale. TUA tokens serve as the utility layer for accessing premium automation features, making the token even more valuable in enterprise ecosystems.

With its enterprise-grade refinements, Atua AI reaffirms its commitment to delivering practical, intelligent tools that adapt to real-world business needs. These upgrades ensure that companies can rely on the platform not just for innovation-but also for performance, scalability, and security across every step of their AI journey.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

