Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that Vivity, the most widely implanted9 extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL), is now available on Alcon's most advanced lens material-Clareon.1 Clareon Vivity received CE Mark and will commence commercial rollout in Europe from early Q2 2025.

"Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss globally10, and in Germany alone, 10 million patients are affected by cataracts.11 Due to advancements in cataract surgery and increased awareness of its safety and benefits, my practice has seen a growing number of middle-aged patients seeking early treatment," said Prof. Dr. Ramin Khoramnia, Director of the University Eye Clinic in Dresden. "Many of these patients are still working, very active, and want high-quality vision for both distance and intermediate tasks. With Clareon Vivity, I can provide my patients a presbyopia-correcting IOL, significantly reducing their need for glasses.12

Vivity's compelling real-world outcomes demonstrate that patients with certain mild comorbidities-such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinopathy/maculopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye-as well as those with post-refractive eyes, can successfully receive presbyopia-correcting IOLs. The study further reported high patient satisfaction rates of over 90% across these diverse eye condition groups.12¶

"Clareon Vivity will broaden my presbyopia correction offering to more patients, including those with ocular comorbidities like glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), or dry eyes.13 Clareon Vivity's broad range of dioptres and cylinders will help me address mild, moderate and high refractive error patients with a PCIOL,1" said Dr. Mercè Guarro, CEO Instituto de Oftalmologia Médica y Quirúrgica OMIQ Head of Ophthalmology Department at Hospital Granollers. "Clareon Vivity is an excellent lens option that improves vision with a visual disturbance profile of a monofocal IOL, giving my patients the freedom to engage in activities they love, both during the day and at night."

Clareon is a pristine material with one of the lowest levels of haze and glistenings compared to leading competitor IOLs, marking a significant advancement for surgeons and patients. 7,14,15 Clareon offers sharp, crisp vision with a proprietary edge designed to help reduce glare and posterior capsular opacification.6 The lens' unique and proven STABLEFORCE Haptics provide excellent axial and rotational stability.5‡

"When we created Vivity, our goal was to develop an innovative lens that would minimize patients' reliance on glasses and simplify presbyopia correction for surgeons. We achieved this by designing a real EDOF lens, which has quickly become the world's most implanted EDOF. This lens is now available in our most advanced biomaterial to date, Clareon,1" said Sunil Vasanth, Vice President Surgical Franchise, Europe.

Clareon Vivity leverages a wavefront-shaping optical principle, trademarked as X-WAVE Technology, and uses proprietary transition elements to create advanced and delayed wavefronts, resulting in a continuously extended focal range.1-3µ? When compared to an aspheric monofocal, Clareon Vivity reduced spectacle dependence, provided comparable distance vision, and improved intermediate and near vision while maintaining overall mesopic contrast sensitivity. About 90% of the Vivity patients are highly satisfied with their visual outcomes and would choose a Vivity IOL again, and more than 9 in 10 patients said they would recommend Vivity to their friends and family.12¶

Now with the CE Mark of Clareon Vivity and Clareon Vivity Toric, surgeons in Europe have access to the full range of Clareon IOLs to meet the diverse needs of their patients, including Clareon Monofocal, Clareon Toric, Clareon PanOptix and Clareon PanOptix Toric all available in ultraviolet absorbing and blue light filtering foldable options.1,16,17 Clareon Vivity is inserted using Clareon Monarch IV, an easy-to-use, reusable manual delivery system, and is also available in the AutonoMe Automated Pre-Loaded Delivery System.8,18

For more information about Clareon Vivity and Clareon Vivity Toric, please visit MyAlcon.comor speak to your sales representative within Europe.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy, allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. Most cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, steroid use, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.10,19 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.20 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens (IOL). More than 92% of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically return to their normal routines within 24 hours.19,21

About Vivity

The non-diffractive Clareon Vivity Extended Vision Hydrophobic Posterior Chamber IOLs (referred to as Clareon Vivity) and AcrySof IQ Vivity Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL) are UV-absorbing and blue-light-filtering foldable intraocular lenses (IOLs). Vivity IOL provides an extended range of vision from distance to near, with low levels of visual disturbances.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications.1 Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids, or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment after the implantation of the initial IOL.1

Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the benefit/risk ratio before implanting a lens in a patient with ocular comorbidities as indicated in the IFU.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Results from a prospective, randomized, parallel group, subject- and assessor-masked, multisite trial of 107 subjects bilaterally implanted with the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL and 113 with the AcrySof IQ IOL with 6 months follow-up.

AcrySof IQ Vivity was tested. Clinical studies were performed on the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL; AcrySof IQ Vivity and Clareon Vivity are optically equivalent.

Response to the following question in IOLSAT questionnaire at 6 months post-op (AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL, n=106; monofocal, n=111): "Given your vision today, would you have the same lenses implanted again?"

Glistening-free is defined as modified Miyata grade 0, <25mv/mm2

Based on in vitro examinations of glistenings, surface haze and SSNGs; as compared to Clareon CNA0T0, TECNIS ZCB00, TECNIS OptiBlue, Eternity W-60 and enVista MX60; n=30 per group; p<.001

Both AcrySof and Clareon are designed with STABLEFORCE Haptics

