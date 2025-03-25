Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Bitpulse.ca has officially launched, offering hands-on cybersecurity and compliance services built for the realities of today's threat landscape. Founded by well-experienced cybersecurity professionals and AML Incubator's team, Bitpulse is designed to meet the growing demand for clear, actionable, and regulator-aligned cybersecurity solutions.

AML Incubator announced the launch of Bitpulse Cyber to serve the fintech community with specialized cyber security services

From Compliance to Cybersecurity

Bitpulse was created to fill a gap in the market with trusted cybersecurity leadership for companies operating in regulated, fast-moving environments. While AML Incubator has helped fintech companies navigate regulatory frameworks, Bitpulse brings that same level of practical, outsourced, and fractional services execution to cybersecurity.

Services include:

CISO-as-a-Service - Businesses can access top-tier Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) expertise without the overhead of a full-time hire. The CISO-as-a-Service offering from Bitpulse ensures strategic cybersecurity leadership, compliance oversight, and risk management to maintain security and resilience.

Managed Defense and Compliance - Comprehensive security and regulatory compliance solutions are provided, including SOC 2, ISO, and Canadian regulatory certifications. Bitpulse's managed defense services ensure continuous monitoring, proactive threat mitigation, and adherence to industry security standards.

Web3 and Web2 Risk Assessments, Penetration Tests, Audits - Organizations can identify and address vulnerabilities across Web3 and Web2 environments with comprehensive risk assessments, penetration testing, and security audits. These services help safeguard applications, smart contracts, and networks from exploits and breaches.

Incident Response - Cyber threats are mitigated efficiently with Bitpulse's rapid-response cybersecurity team. The team investigates, contains, and remediates incidents, enabling businesses to recover quickly while strengthening defenses against future attacks.

Built for Fintech, Blockchain, and High-Stakes Environments

Bitpulse was built for companies where the cost of failure is high. From securing digital assets to preparing for regulator scrutiny, Bitpulse delivers straightforward services with real impact.

"Too many companies are stuck between off-the-shelf cybersecurity tools and expensive consultants who don't understand the industry. Bitpulse exists to fix that," stated by the Head of Business Development, Haik Kazarian.

About Bitpulse

Bitpulse.ca is a cybersecurity company based in Vancouver, Canada. It provides CISO-level guidance, managed security services, and audit support for startups, fintech firms, and blockchain enterprises that need to move fast-without compromising on security or compliance.

