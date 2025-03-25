XRP Healthcare to Become Public Company via IPO by Q3 2025, Accelerating AI and M&A Expansion

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a fast-growing innovator in AI-driven healthcare and mergers & acquisitions, has announced it will be a public company by Q3 2025.

The company today confirmed it is accelerating its initial public offering (IPO) timeline, moving the planned listing date from 2027 to the third quarter of this year on a Canadian stock exchange.

This bold move is designed to fast-track the company's expansion strategy, unlock new investment opportunities, and cement its position as a global leader in healthcare transformation.

This decision follows a series of high-impact developments, including the acquisition of Pharma Ville, a pharmacy chain with five wholesale and two retail locations across Uganda.

The acquisition gives XRP Healthcare direct access to vital pharmaceutical and medical infrastructure and establishes a firm foothold in Africa's projected USD 259 billion healthcare market.

The IPO is being guided by ARC Group, a globally recognized capital markets advisory firm.

Abraham Cinta, CEO of ARC Group, commented in an exclusive interview featured in XRP Healthcare's Special Edition Magazine:

"The spotlight of being a public company is immense, and it could transform their business exponentially, perhaps by a factor of 10 or even 100."

Charles Chong, Vice President of EMEA Capital Markets at ARC Group, added:

"Listing in Canada is just one of many strategic steps. The long-term vision includes a U.S. listing within five years to increase investor exposure and global market visibility."

Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare, who brings over 45 years of M&A experience with more than $10 billion in value creation, emphasized:

"XRP Healthcare is at a pivotal moment. With our IPO process several months in motion, we're on track to become a publicly listed company before September. We're accelerating our M&A strategy-starting with the acquisition of our pharmacy chain in Uganda."

Following the Pharma Ville acquisition, XRP Healthcare has forged key partnerships with top-tier pharmaceutical and healthcare providers, strengthening its distribution and operational footprint across Africa:

Incepta Pharmaceuticals - Generics and vaccines

Ascensia Diabetes Care - Diabetes management

Universal Corporation - Global supplier of leaf tobacco for medical applications

Naari - Women's health pharmaceutical products

Amanta Healthcare - Sterile injectables and IV infusions

Marie Stopes Uganda - Reproductive health and family planning

Medrull - Wound care and first-aid solutions

Toros Group - High-quality pharmaceutical distribution

Additionally, XRP Healthcare has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement across Africa with Isansys Lifecare, led by CTO Keith Errey, for the deployment of the Patient Status Engine (PSE). This fully wireless, regulated medical platform integrates advanced sensors, deep learning, and predictive analytics to enable earlier interventions, home-based care, and paperless wards. PSE is poised to revolutionize care delivery across the continent by relieving pressure on overburdened hospitals and healthcare staff.

Supporting this vision is the XRPH AI App, a global multilingual digital health assistant now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Designed to improve access to care, the app provides AI-generated medical guidance, localized in multiple languages, making it a vital tool in regions where healthcare infrastructure is limited.

Recent updates include an image upload feature for AI-assisted analysis of visible symptoms such as rashes, swelling, and fungal nails. A "Doctor Search & Connect" feature is set to launch next quarter, allowing users to access licensed medical professionals in their area.

By bridging healthcare access gaps worldwide, the XRPH AI App positions XRP Healthcare at the forefront of consumer-driven digital health innovation.

With trademark protection secured in the United Kingdom, European Union, UAE, and Uganda, XRP Healthcare is creating a defensible and recognizable brand in digital healthcare.

The company's rapid expansion model is particularly suited to Africa, where 57% of Uganda's 46 million people depend on private for-profit facilities, and where over 6,000 fragmented providers operate.

Laban Roomes, COO, stated:

"Pharma Ville was more than a nationwide acquisition - it's a strategic cornerstone in our plan to accelerate our IPO, with five wholesale and two retail pharmacies in Uganda secured. We've built the foundation for scale and are on track to list before autumn, unlocking capital to drive regional expansion and transform healthcare delivery across Africa."

Kain Roomes, CEO, added:

"Africa's private healthcare sector represents 50% of total service delivery. Our model consolidates and modernizes this landscape, increasing access and quality. The IPO allows us to accelerate our mission."

XRP Healthcare has plans to expand into other parts of East Africa, such as Kenya and Rwanda, using the legal, operational, and regulatory frameworks already established in Uganda.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is a pioneering AI and M&A-focused healthcare company dedicated to consolidating and modernizing healthcare systems across emerging markets, starting in Africa. Through acquisitions, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships, XRP Healthcare delivers accessible, high-quality medical solutions that create long-term impact and scalable returns.

