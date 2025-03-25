Regulatory News:

The investors CSR digital event held on March 25, 2025, is the opportunity for Legrand (Paris:LR) to launch its 6th CSR roadmap for the period 2025-2027. In the presence of Benoît Coquart, CEO, Virginie Gatin, EVP CSR and Franck Lemery, CFO, this event is broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Group's website www.legrandgroup.com.

A commitment built on 5 pillars until 2027

Fully integrated into the Group's performance and value-creation strategy, and considered a decisive competitive advantage, this ambitious roadmap sets out Legrand's CSR priorities for the next 3 years. It is broken down into 5 pillars:

- Promoting diversity and inclusion, including aiming for:

a rate of 35% of management positions (Hay Grade 14 and above) held by women, i.e. an increase of almost 15% compared with 2024,

4,000 new opportunities offered annually to early-in-careers,

- Mitigating climate change, in line with the Group's SBTi commitment, through:

a reduction of -10% in the Group's direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scopes 1&2) compared to 2024 levels,

an average reduction of -30% in the GHG emissions of our suppliers' operations representing 70% of emissions related to purchased goods (Scope 3),

- Developing a more circular economy, with initiatives such as:

focusing on product eco-design, to achieve 50% of projects of new or redesigned product ranges meeting Legrand's eco-design index criteria,

using over 1/3 of sustainable materials, including recycled materials, in products manufactured by the Group,

- Serving our customers, with objectives including:

enabling our customers to avoid the emission of 20 million tons of CO2 over the 3 years of the roadmap,

providing a top-notch customer experience, with a satisfaction rate of 80% (CSAT) and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50,

- Being a responsible business, including:

committing to reducing the rate of accidents with and without stoppage by 20%, now also including temporary workers (FR2t rate),

increasing employability and developing skills, with 90% of employees receiving 10 hours of training by 2027.

2030 ambitions

Legrand's 6th CSR roadmap is fully aligned with its 2030 ambitions, which, in addition to the financial ambitions presented in September 20242, aim to:

reach 1/3 of key management positions (Hay Grade 20 and above) held by women (vs. 27.8% in 2024),

- reduce GHG emissions by -42% for Scopes 1&2 and by -25% for Scope 33,

- eliminate 100% of plastics in primary and secondary Legrand packaging,

- enable its customers to avoid the emission of 70 million tons of CO2 through its energy efficiency products and services (Scope 4) between 2020 and 2030,

- ensure 80% of its revenue is generated from eco-responsible solutions4

Mobilizing all its employees as well as its ecosystem of customers and suppliers, this new CSR roadmap reflects Legrand's determination to build a more sustainable future.

1 CSR:Corporate Social Responsibility

2 For more information, see Legrand's documents published in the following section: Capital Markets Day 2024 Legrand

3 At current scope compared to 2022

4 Sales of energy-efficient products and products covered by product sustainability profiles (PSP)

The detailed presentation, shared during the event, as well as the link to the webcast and the Q&A session are available on the Legrand website at CSR Capital Markets Day 2025 Legrand.

Key financial dates :

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

"Quiet period 5 " starts: April 7, 2025

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2025

Dividend payment: June 2, 2025

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts: July 1, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are not historical data, in particular when these statements relate to objectives and/or targets (notably climate targets) with regard to sustainability, they are based on assumptions and probable but not necessarily proven scenarios and methodological standards that are subject to change. Although Legrand considers these statements to be based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publication of this release, they are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein.

Details on risks are provided in the Legrand Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (Financial Markets Authority, AMF), which is available on-line on the websites of both AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Legrand (www.legrandgroup.com).

No forward-looking statement contained in this press release is or should be construed as a promise or a guarantee of actual results by Legrand or anyone else, which are liable to differ significantly. Therefore, such statements should be used with caution, taking into account their inherent uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only valid on the date of its publication. Subject to applicable regulations, Legrand does not undertake to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of publication of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand securities in any jurisdiction.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

