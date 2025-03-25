DJ Straumann Group to present its advanced digital dentistry end-to-end workflow at the International Dental Show in Cologne

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch Straumann Group to present its advanced digital dentistry end-to-end workflow at the International Dental Show in Cologne 2025-03-25 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Straumann AXS cloud-based platform: full launch in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), integrating Smile-in-a-Box and the new UN!Q prosthetics services . Straumann and SprintRay partner to drive innovative chairside 3D printing . Full global launch of iEXCEL implant system; unifying four implant designs in one system with unique material & clinical possibilities . Straumann Falcon dynamic navigation solution launched in key EMEA markets . Straumann and Carestream Dental partner to seamlessly integrate CBCT scanning into Straumann AXS Basel, March 25, 2025: Today at the International Dental Show (IDS), one of the world's largest dental fairs, Straumann Group introduced a range of innovative solutions, designed to enhance efficiency and elevate patient care. At the core of these advancements is Straumann AXS, the Group's open cloud-based collaboration platform that seamlessly integrates digital solutions, products and services within a unified digital workflow. This platform that has been fully launched globally streamlines the entire clinical journey - while leveraging AI to optimize performance. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We innovate to create superior, differentiated solutions that empower clinicians to push clinical boundaries and enhance practice efficiency. Following its successful commercialization in North America, Straumann AXS is now fully launched in Europe, integrating the SIRIOS intraoral scanner and the AI-powered coDiagnostiX software which can be used to plan treatments with our full range of products, including the innovative iEXCEL implant system. In addition, Falcon, our real-time dynamic surgical navigation system, can assist with precise placement. The platform also seamlessly incorporates our Smile-in-a-Box and the newly launched UN!Q prosthetics services, optimizing digital workflows and patient care. Additionally, we are excited to announce a collaboration with SprintRay, which marks a significant step in advancing chairside dentistry. We have partnered to introduce a cutting-edge chairside 3D printing solution for dental restorations which is directly connected with our AXS platform, enabling single-visit treatments. Together, we are committed to co-developing industry-leading implant workflows on our platform Straumann AXS. This powerful ecosystem enhances efficiency and patient care, allowing clinicians and patients to experience the future of dentistry today." Creating an exceptional customer experience along the dental workflow Straumann AXS, the company's cloud-based digital platform, integrates technologies, products and services into a streamlined workflow - from capturing to treatment planning to design, production and execution. Capture with the new SIRIOS intraoral scanner Compact, lightweight, and wireless, the Straumann SIRIOS intraoral scanner offers high scanning speed and accuracy, efficiently processing digital data. Its seamless integration with our digital platform, Straumann AXS, enhances the clinical digital workflow. The software now includes a model builder, an orthodontics simulator, and the full edentulous workflow, further expanding its capabilities for precise and efficient treatment planning. Capture: Straumann and Carestream Dental partner to seamlessly integrate CBCT scanning Straumann Group and Carestream Dental, a provider of world-class Cone-beam computed tomography systems (CBCT), partner to take efficiency and convenience in data capturing and system integration to a new level. Carestream Dental CBCT systems will be seamlessly integrated with the digital platform Straumann AXS to enable seamless implant planning and guided surgery workflows. Carestream Dental users will also benefit from the direct integration of CS Imaging software with the Straumann SIRIOS intraoral scanner. Plan and design with AI-powered coDiagnostiX The coDiagnostiX software tackles two key challenges clinicians face in surgical planning: anatomy visualization and limited time for planning. Powered by thousands of data sets, the coDiagnostiX AI assistant streamlines visualizations and considerably reduces data preparation time, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. The new dongle-free, cloud-enabled version seamlessly integrates with the Straumann AXS platform, ensuring a more connected and convenient workflow. Design and produce with Smile-in-a-Box and the newly launched UN!Q service in EMEA Straumann AXS also seamlessly integrates the next steps of the dental workflow, design and production, with services like UN!Q and Smile-in-a-Box. First launched in North America and now also available in Europe, UN!Q is a cloud-based on-demand prosthetic service, that allows dental laboratories to outsource planning, design and manufacturing of patient-specific customized abutments, bars and full contour crowns. Additionally, Smile-in-a-Box provides a modular guided surgery service, supporting predictable, high-quality outcomes. Its all-in-one delivery boosts efficiency by chair-time with immediate treatment protocols and the level of confidence in implant placement with a predictable workflow using guided surgery. Straumann and SprintRay partner to offer an exceptional end-to-end chairside 3D printing workflow for complete tooth restoration Straumann is proud to announce to partner with SprintRay, a leading innovator in 3D printing technology based in Los Angeles, U.S. This collaboration will combine Straumann's deep expertise in digital workflows with SprintRay's advanced 3D printing capabilities, delivering a next-generation solution for immediate 3D printing of dental restorations. At the heart of this partnership is the launch of a co-branded version of SprintRay's latest innovation, the Midas Digital Press 3D printer, designed for effortless, high-speed printing of prosthetic components (ie. crowns, inlays, onlays) in under 10 minutes. The co-branded Straumann Signature Midas will be integrated with the Straumann AXS platform and the Straumann SIRIOS intraoral scanner, enabling a fully digital chairside workflow that enhances clinician and patient experience - for efficient single-visit dental treatments at an attractive price point. This integration sets a new benchmark for chairside end-to-end workflows by enabling real-time collaboration. It meets the growing demand for single-visit treatments without compromising quality. Building on this foundation, Straumann and SprintRay will work together to develop innovative implant workflows on AXS. The goal is to make digital dentistry more accessible and efficient, creating seamless solutions that help clinicians deliver better care with less complexity. By combining our expertise, we aim to provide practical, cutting-edge tools to enhance both the clinician and patient experience. Further details of the agreement will not be disclosed. Treat: Global launch of Straumann iEXCEL - exceptional clinical performance with increased treatment options Straumann Group has launched globally its high-performance implant system Straumann iEXCEL, which has Roxolid and SLActive as differentiators. The clinically proven Roxolid material allows for implants with a smaller diameter, enabling clinicians to place implants with minimum invasive procedures if guided bone augmentation can be avoided due to the use of a smaller diameter implant. The SLActive surface allows for fast osseointegration, supporting long-term high success rate. By unifying four implant designs under one system, iEXCEL allows clinicians to use only one single instrument kit for all indications and the same TorcFit connection, increasing flexibility during treatment procedures, practice efficiency and easing inventory management. Treat: Straumann Falcon launched in EMEA key markets Falcon, the Group's first compact dynamic navigation system for surgeries, that guides dentists in their surgical procedures in real-time, has been launched in EMEA key markets. In this context, the prototype that has already been presented has been further improved. To better support dentists in real-time during surgery, Falcon comes with a smaller device, thanks to an all-in-one computer, enhanced compatibility with smart glasses and is now also able to treat fully edentulous cases. MEDIA EVENT AND LIVESTREAM AT IDS 2025 For more information, please attend the media event at the IDS in Cologne today at 3 p.m. CET. The event will take place at the Congress Center (Messe) Cologne at the Straumann Arena in Hall 4.2., G80-J89. A live stream of the event will be available via this link and open up 15 minutes prior to the event. About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12'000 people worldwide.

