iQuanti: Dental Implants vs. 4 Types of Dental Bridges

If you have one or more missing teeth, you might be considering a range of possible solutions to fill the space and feel confident in your smile again. Dental implants and dental bridges are two popular options that fill gaps in teeth, but have significant differences. Here's what you need to know when comparing dental implants with four common types of dental bridges.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are a solution for missing teeth that can last a lifetime with proper dental hygiene and maintenance. The process of getting dental implants includes a surgical procedure where a titanium post is inserted into the jawbone to form a stable foundation for a replacement tooth or teeth, which may be a dental crown, bridge, or denture.

Some patients get bone grafts prior to undergoing dental implant surgery to ensure there's enough bone mass in the jaw, but there's another solution for patients without appropriate mass. Zygomatic implants are designed for people who have significant bone loss that could preclude them from qualifying for traditional dental implants or bone grafting. Instead of anchoring to the jawbone, your dentist will anchor the implants in your cheekbone, which tends to be a stronger bone.

When you attend a consultation appointment to discuss dental implant treatment, your dentist will assess your overall oral health and make a recommendation for the most appropriate type of dental implant for you.

What are dental bridges?

A dental bridge is a non-invasive option to replace missing teeth. Instead of surgically placing a post directly into the gum and jawbone, a dental bridge uses a replacement tooth called a pontic and adheres it to existing teeth on either side, known as abutment teeth, to literally "bridge the gap" exposed by the missing tooth. There are four common types of dental bridges dentists use.

1. Traditional fixed bridge

A fixed bridge is what many people are referring to when they talk about traditional dental bridges. With a fixed bridge, your dental team shaves down existing teeth on either side of the gap so they can attach dental crowns that are cemented onto the teeth. The pontic, or pontics if more than one tooth is missing, sits in between the crowns.

2. Cantilever bridge

A cantilever bridge is similar to a fixed bridge, but it only uses a crown on one side instead of both sides of the pontic. This type of bridge may be recommended if you have a missing tooth that only has one surrounding tooth that's healthy enough to receive a crown. Since there's only one attachment site for the cantilever bridge, dentists generally use these in areas where the bite force is less, like on the front teeth, for example.

3. Maryland bridge

A Maryland bridge uses a pontic that's supported on either side by small metal wings instead of dental crowns. The dentist uses resin to bond the metal wings to the back of supporting teeth on either side of the gap.

These bridges are less invasive than other treatment options and, for this reason, may be a more affordable option for some patients. However, due to the way they bond, they may not be able to stand up against the strong bite force of back teeth. Your dentist may recommend a Maryland bridge to replace one of your front teeth when you have a desire to match aesthetics instead of bite force.

4. Implant-supported bridge

An implant-supported bridge leverages the durability and longevity of dental implants on either side of the pontic. It requires dental implant surgery since the surrounding teeth where the pontic is anchored are dental implants.

An implant-supported bridge can be a good option to consider if you have multiple missing teeth in a row but don't want to get an individual dental implant for each tooth you're replacing. Your dental team can advise on how many implants you can support based on your unique jawbone health and bone density.

The bottom line

Whether you're interested in dental implants or one of the many types of dental bridges, consult a dental professional to see which option is best for you. The right tooth replacement solution is likely to match your dental health considerations and bone health with your budget.



