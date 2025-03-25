Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Closing of US$35 million Convertible Bond Issuance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration company with 100% working interests in projects spanning 258,000 acres adjacent to transportation and pipeline infrastructure on the Alaska North Slope, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements on 20 and 28 February 2025 that the Company has now entered into the definitive documentation for and has issued US$35 million in aggregate principal amount of senior convertible bonds due March 2028 (the "ConvertibleBonds") to Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and its affiliates, clients and funds managed or advised by them. The key terms of the Convertible Bonds, are as set out in the announcement of 20 February 2025.
