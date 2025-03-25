Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Another Year of Record Results in 2024

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports its financial and operating results for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2024.

The complete reporting package for the Company, including the audited financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the 2024 annual information form ("AIF"), are being filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and posted to the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

2024 Operational Highlights

Production increased by 12% year-over-year to 22,825 bbls/d (1) on the back of a full year of drilling operations and development of the Nong Yao C Field;

100% success rate in exploration and appraisal activities with discoveries at Niramai, Wassana North, and Nong Yao D;

Company's first full year of operations completed with no significant health, safety, or environment incidents; and

Reduced greenhouse emissions intensity by approximately 20% compared to 2023 baseline.

2024 Financial Highlights

Generated revenue of US$679 million, with average price realisation of US$81/bbl;

Delivered Adjusted EBITDAX of US$378 million (2) and adjusted cashflow from operations of US$273 million (2) ;

Strengthened the balance sheet with record high year-end cash position of US$259 million (3) and zero debt;

Reduced asset retirement obligation ("ARO") by 54% since assuming operatorship in Q1, 2023;

Completed internal restructuring to optimise operational and financial aspects of the Thai III petroleum concessions; and

Implemented share buyback programme through a Normal Course Issuer Bid for up to 10% of the public float.

2024 Reserves Highlights

Record high year-end reserves: 32 MMbbl proved (1P), 50 MMbbl proved plus probable (2P) and 60 MMbbl proved plus probable plus possible (3P) reserves;

Delivered 2P reserves replacement ratio of 245%, even after production increase of 12%;

Increased 2P reserves and extended the end of field life ("EOFL") at every field;

Grew 2P net present value (NPV10) before tax to US$934 million and US$753 million after tax (4) ;

Considering year-end 2024 cash position, increased 2P net asset value after tax to US$1,012 million, equating to C$13.6 per share (5) ; and

Doubled contingent resources to 48 MMbbls compared to year-end 2023(6).

(1) Working interest share production before royalties.

(2) Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section in the Company's MD&A.

(3) Includes restricted cash of $22.8 million.

(4) Discount rate 10%.

(5) Proved plus probable (2P) NPV10 plus net cash at December 31, 2024, assuming $/C$ exchange rate of 1.435, and 106.65 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

(6) Unrisked best estimate (2C) contingent resources.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Our first full year of operations in Thailand were a success across all areas of our business and a trophy for value creation. We have attained record production, record cash flow, and replaced nearly 2.5x the reserves we produced, all while continuing to strengthen our financial position. Our business is stronger and has a longer line of sight than ever before.

Continued drilling throughout 2024 added 20 new production wells, including those we drilled to develop the new Nong Yao C field, making Nong Yao the largest and most profitable asset in our portfolio. We've also had success with the drill bit on both appraisal and exploration which has significantly increased the number of future development well locations. This successful drilling, combined with detailed reservoir studies has resulted in a 32% increase in 2P reserves to 50 million bbls. Moreover, the economic life of each of our fields has moved further into the future, such that all fields are now expected to remain economic beyond 2030.

We are focussed relentlessly on value, and with the combination of an increase in the net present value of our 2P reserves, and the record cash position of US$259 million at year-end, the net asset value of our business is now more than one billion US dollars. On a per share basis, that equates to over C$13/share, meaning an investment in Valeura's shares continues to represent an excellent value proposition.

In addition to growing both the value and longevity of our existing portfolio, we continue to pursue several other avenues for growth, including exciting exploration opportunities, and potential merger and acquisition targets."

Financial and Operating Results Summary

Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Delta December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Delta Oil Production(1) ('000 bbls) 2,403 1,763 +36% 8,354 5,825 43% Average DailyOil Production(1) (bbls/d) 26,109 19,165 +36% 22,825 20,440(2) +12% Average Realised Price (US$/bbl) 76.7 85.5 (10%) 81.3 84.3 (4%) Oil Volumes Sold ('000 bbls) 2,948 1,987 +48% 8,349 5,854 +43% Oil Revenue (US$'000) 226,148 169,909 +33% 678,794 493,457 +38% Net Income (US$'000) 213,983 23,480 +811% 240,797 244,313 (1%) Adjusted EBITDAX(3) (US$'000) 132,402 96,679 +37% 377,985 230,672 +64% Adjusted Pre-Tax Cashflow from Operations(3) (US$'000) 133,612 88,326 +51% 356,627 238,661 +49% Adjusted Cashflow from Operations(3) (US$'000) 107,134 56,023 +107% 272,641 152,375 +79% Operating Expenses (US$'000) 55,607 49,622 +12% 186,407 180,192 +3% Adjusted Opex(3) (US$'000) 54,668 51,818 +6% 214,891 165,077 +30% Operating Expenses per bbl (US$/bbl) 18.9 25.0 (25%) 22.3 30.9 (28%) Adjusted Opex per bbl(3) (US$/bbl) 22.8 29.4 (22%) 25.7 28.3 (9%) Adjusted Capex(3) (US$'000) 38,870 30,374 +28% 134,258 103,733 +29% Weighted average shares outstanding - basic ('000 shares) 106,955 102,652 +4% 105,778 99,227 +7%

As at Comparison December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Cash & Cash equivalents(4) (US$'000) 259,354 151,165 +72% Adjusted Net Working Capital(3) (US$'000) 205,735 118,143 +74% Shareholder's Equity (US$'000) 528,283 284,178 +86%

(1) Working interest share production before royalties.

(2) Average daily oil production of 20,440 bbls/d represents the average production from closing of the Mubadala Acquisition on March 22, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (285 days).

(3) Non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section in the Company's MD&A.

(4) Includes restricted cash of US$22.8 million at December 31, 2024 and restricted cash of US$17.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Financial Update

The Company's Q4 2024 oil production averaged 26,109 bbls/d (working interest share before royalties), representing a 36% increase from Q4 2023. Full year 2024 oil production averaged 22,825 bbls/d, 12% higher than 2023. This growth was primarily driven by production from the Wassana field, which was not in production for most of 2023 and the Nong Yao C development, which came online in August 2024. Oil sales for Q4 2024 were 2.9 million bbls, compared to 2.0 million bbls in Q4 2023. For the full year 2024, oil sales totalled 8.4 million bbls, up 43% from 5.8 million bbls in 2023. The increase is due to higher production rates in 2024, coupled with the fact that in 2023 the Company had only 285 days of production operations (following closing of the Mubadala acquisition on March 22, 2023).

The Company generated Q4 2024 revenue of US$226.1 million, a 33% increase from Q4 2023. Full year 2024 revenue was US$678.8 million, representing a 38% increase from 2023. Q4 2024 price realisations averaged US$76.7/bbl, achieving a US$2.0/bbl premium to the Brent benchmark. Full year 2024 price realisations averaged US$81.3/bbl, reflecting a US$0.5/bbl premium to Brent. Valeura reported Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-IFRS measure which is more fully described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section of the MD&A) of US$132.4 million, up 37% from Q4 2023, while full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDAX increased 64% to US$378.0 million.

The Company demonstrated improved operational efficiency with Q4 2024 Adjusted Opex (a non-IFRS measure which is more fully described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section of the MD&A) of US$22.8/bbl, down from US$29.4/bbl in Q4 2023. Full year 2024 Adjusted Opex decreased to US$25.7/bbl from US$28.3/bbl in 2023. Operating expenses for Q4 were US$18.9/bbl compared to US$25.0/bbl in Q4 2023, and US$22.3/bbl for the full 2024 versus US$30.9/bbl in 2023. These improved unit costs were driven primarily by increased production from the low-cost Nong Yao field, which has become the Company's largest production source.

Valeura incurred total petroleum tax income and special remuneratory benefit tax of US$68.3 million and US$29.2 million respectively during the full year 2024, compared to US$71.2 million and US$15.1 million in the previous year. The Company stands to benefit from a more efficient tax structure in 2025 as a result of the corporate restructuring which was completed in November 2024. This will result in Petroleum income tax loss carry-forwards that were previously associated with only the Wassana asset now being applied to all of the Company's Thai III petroleum concessions, being Wassana, Nong Yao, and Manora.

The Company recorded Net income for the year of US$240.8 million following the recognition of deferred tax assets from the tax consolidation.

As of December 31, 2024, Valeura had a strong cash position of US$259.4 million, including US$22.8 million in restricted cash. The Company continues to operate with no current or non-current debt. Valeura remains well-positioned for both organic reinvestment opportunities and potential strategic acquisitions.

Operations Update and Outlook

During Q4 2024, the Company had ongoing production operations on all of its Gulf of Thailand fields, comprised of the Jasmine, Nong Yao, Manora, and Wassana fields. The Company has had one drill rig working continuously on contract since Q1 2023 full-time.

Oil production averaged 26.1 mbbls/d during Q4 2024 (Valeura's working interest share, before royalties).

Jasmine/Ban Yen

Oil production before royalties from the Jasmine/Ban Yen field, in Licence B5/27 (100% operated interest) averaged 8.5 mbbls/d during Q4 2024, an increase of 12% from Q3 2024. Increased production rates reflect the start-up of five new wells drilled as part of an infill drilling programme, with the last three wells coming onstream in late November 2024. In addition to adding new production, the Jasmine programme also evaluated several secondary appraisal targets which will be the subject of further infill development drilling in due course.

Although the Jasmine field is the most mature asset in the Company's portfolio, ongoing drilling success underscores the field's ability to continue serving as a key source of cash generation for the business. The Q4 Jasmine drilling results have been included in the Company's reserves evaluation for the year-ended December 31, 2024, and contributed to a further extension in the field's economic life, which on a 2P reserves basis, now lasts into mid 2031.

In February 2025 the drill rig returned to the Jasmine field where it has begun executing a seven-well infill campaign. In total 10 development and appraisal wells are currently planned for the Jasmine field in 2025 and one exploration well at the Ratree prospect. In addition, a workover rig is currently operating on the field completing two workovers.

The low-BTU gas generator was delivered to the Jasmine B platform in Q1 2025 and is expected to be commissioned and operational in Q2 2025. This creates an opportunity to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from this platform as well as to reduce operating costs by using a waste gas stream for power generation.

Nong Yao

At the Nong Yao field, in Licence G11/48 (90% operated working interest), Valeura's working interest share production before royalties averaged 11.1 mbbls/d, an increase of 18% from Q3 2024. Q4 production rates benefitted from a full quarter of operations at the Nong Yao C field extension, which came online in August 2024.

Performance from Nong Yao C is continuing in line with the Company's expectations. The Nong Yao field is now the Company's largest source of production. In addition, it also has the Company's lowest per unit Adjusted Opex and its oil fetches a premium to the Brent benchmark. As a result, Nong Yao is the Company's most cash generative asset.

In 2025, nine development wells are planned across the three Nong Yao platforms. This programme is expected to commence in late Q2 2025.

Wassana

Oil production at the Wassana field, in Licence G10/48 (100% operated interest), averaged 4.3 mbbls/d (before royalties), an increase of 55% over Q3 2024. The increase reflects the effect of a full quarter of normal operations at the field, as compared to Q3 2024, during which the Company conducted a one-month precautionary suspension of production while performing underwater inspection work. There was no drilling on the Wassana field in Q4 and no further drilling is planned at this location for 2025.

Valeura has completed the front end engineering and design work for the potential redevelopment of the Wassana field. Detailed contracting and procurement work commenced in late Q4 2024 to validate cost assumptions for the project. Valeura expects to consider a final investment decision in early Q2 2025.

Manora

At the Manora field, in Licence G1/48 (70% operated working interest), Valeura's working interest share of oil production before royalties averaged 2.2 mbbls/d, a decrease of 11% from Q3 2024. During Q4, the Company began a five-well infill drilling campaign on the Manora field, including both production-oriented infill development wells and appraisal targets. The programme was completed in Q1 2025 and for the month of March to date, working interest share production before royalties has averaged 2.9 mbbls/d. In addition, several appraisal targets were evaluated, giving rise to between three and five potential future drilling targets, which will be further evaluated for inclusion in a future drilling programme.

Türkiye

The Company had no active operations in Türkiye during Q4 2024, however it continues to hold an interest in a potentially large deep gas play in the Thrace basin in the northwest part of the country. In 2024 the Company received official confirmation that it's leases and licences covering the play had been extended into 2025, and more recently the Company was granted an additional one-year extension, bringing the expiry date to June 27, 2026. Following the current period, Valeura may apply for a further two-year extension for appraisal purposes, and has engaged the government in discussions to that effect.

The Company believes the Thrace basin deep gas play could be a source of significant value in the longer term. Valeura intends to farm out a portion of its interest to a new partner in order to jointly pursue the next phase of appraisal work.

Reserves and Resources Summary

The results of Valeura's third-party independent reserves and resources assessment for its Thailand assets as of December 31, 2024 were announced on February 13, 2025. Below are summary tables associated with the reserves.

Summary of Reserves Replacement, Value and Field Life

Gross (Before Royalties) 2P Reserves, Working Interest Share End of Field Life 2P NPV10 After Tax (US$ million) Fields December 31, 2023

(MMbbl) 2024 Production

(MMbbl) Additions

(MMbbl) December 31, 2024

(MMbbl) Reserves Replacement Ratio (%) NSAI 2023 Report NSAI 2024 Report December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 Jasmine 10.4 (2.9) 9.2 16.8 324% Dec 2028 Aug 2031 81.8 163.9 Manora 2.2 (0.9) 2.1 3.4 223% Jul 2027 Apr 2030 21.2 45.7 Nong Yao 12.4 (3.1) 7.7 16.9 245% Dec 2028 Dec 2033 185.6 416.1 Wassana 12.9 (1.4) 1.5 12.9 102% Jun 2032 Dec 2035 139.9 126.6 Total 37.9 (8.4) 20.5 50.0 245% 428.5 752.2

Summary of NPV and NAV

1P NPV10 2P NPV10 3P NPV10 Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax NPV10 (US$ million) 360.7 358.6 933.9 752.2 1,339.1 990.2 Cash at December 31, 2024 (US$ million)(1) 259.4 259.4 259.4 259.4 259.4 259.4 Net Asset Value (US$ million) 620.1 618.0 1,193.3 1,011.6 1,598.5 1,249.6 Common shares (million)(2) 106.65 106.65 106.65 106.65 106.65 106.65 Estimated NAV per basic share (C$ per share)(3) 8.3 8.3 16.1 13.6 21.5 16.8

(1) Cash at December 31, 2024 of US$259.4 million, debt nil.

(2) Issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2024

(3) US$/C$ exchange rate of 1.435 as at December 31, 2024

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Reserves and contingent resources disclosed in this news release are based on an independent evaluation conducted by the incumbent independent petroleum engineering firm, NSAI with an effective date of December 31, 2024. The NSAI estimates of reserves and resources were prepared using guidelines outlined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The reserves and contingent resources estimates disclosed in this news release are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves and contingent resources will be recovered.

This news release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including "NAV", "reserves replacement ratio", "RLI", and "end of field life" which do not have standardised meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

"NAV" is calculated by adding the estimated future net revenues based on a 10% discount rate to net cash, (which is comprised of cash less debt) as of December 31, 2024. NAV is expressed on a per share basis by dividing the total by basic common shares outstanding. NAV per share is not predictive and may not be reflective of current or future market prices for Valeura.

"Reserves replacement ratio" for 2024 is calculated by dividing the difference in reserves between the NSAI 2024 Report and the NSAI 2023 Report, plus actual 2024 production, by the assets' total production before royalties for the calendar year 2024.

"RLI" is calculated by dividing reserves by management's estimated total production before royalties for 2025.

"End of field life" is calculated by NSAI as the date at which the monthly net revenue generated by the field is equal to or less than the asset's operating cost.

Reserves

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of commercially recoverable oil, natural gas, and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data, the use of established technology, and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further categorised according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on development and production status.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

Developed reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from existing wells and installed facilities or, if facilities have not been installed, that would involve a low expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) to put the reserves on production.

Developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.

Developed non-producing reserves are those reserves that either have not been on production, or have previously been on production, but are shut in, and the date of resumption of production is unknown.

Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned.

Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

The estimated future net revenues disclosed in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves associated therewith.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Contingent Resources

Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies are conditions that must be satisfied for a portion of contingent resources to be classified as reserves that are: (a) specific to the project being evaluated; and (b) expected to be resolved within a reasonable timeframe.

Contingent resources are further categorised according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on a project maturity and/or characterised by their economic status. There are three classifications of contingent resources: low estimate, best estimate and high estimate. Best estimate is a classification of estimated resources described in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook as the best estimate of the quantity that will be actually recovered; it is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

The project maturity subclasses include development pending, development on hold, development unclarified and development not viable. The contingent resources disclosed in this news release are classified as either development unclarified or development not viable.

Development unclarified is defined as a contingent resource that requires further appraisal to clarify the potential for development and has been assigned a lower chance of development until commercial considerations can be clearly defined. Chance of development is the likelihood that an accumulation will be commercially developed.

Conversion of the development unclarified resources referred to in this news release is dependent upon (1) the expected timetable for development; (2) the economics of the project; (3) the marketability of the oil and gas production; (4) the availability of infrastructure and technology; (5) the political, regulatory, and environmental conditions; (6) the project maturity and definition; (7) the availability of capital; and, ultimately, (8) the decision of joint venture partners to undertake development.

The major positive factor relevant to the estimate of the contingent development unclarified resources referred to in this news release is the successful discovery of resources encountered in appraisal and development wells within the existing fields. The major negative factors relevant to the estimate of the contingent development unclarified resources referred to in this news release are: (1) the outstanding requirement for a definitive development plan; (2) current economic conditions do not support the resource development; (3) limited field economic life to develop the resources; and (4) the outstanding requirement for a final investment decision and commitment of all joint venture partners.

Development not viable is defined as a contingent resource where no further data acquisition or evaluation is currently planned and hence there is a low chance of development, there is usually less than a reasonable chance of economics of development being positive in the foreseeable future. The major negative factors relevant to the estimate of development not viable referred to in this news release are: (1) current economic conditions do not support the resource development; and (2) availability of technical knowledge and technology within the industry to economically support resource development.

If these contingencies are successfully addressed, some portion of these contingent resources may be reclassified as reserves.

Of the best estimate 2C contingent resources estimated in the NSAI 2024 Report, on a risked basis: 74% of the estimated volumes are light/medium crude oil, with the remainder being heavy oil; 77% are categorised as Development Unclarified, with the remainder being Development Not Viable. Development Unclarified 2C resources have been assigned an average chance of development for the four fields ranging from 30% to 50% depending on oil type, while 2C Development Not Viable resources have been assigned an average chance of development ranging from 16% to 17%.

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Light and Medium Crude Oil

(Development Unclarified) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Unclarified 8,267 7,334 3,108 2,742 38% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Unclarified 14,178 12,538 4,227 3,728 30% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Unclarified 21,072 18,644 5,289 4,673 25%

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Heavy Crude Oil

(Development Unclarified) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Unclarified 7,807 7,358 4,045 3,813 52% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Unclarified 10,641 10,029 5,325 5,018 50% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Unclarified 14,524 13,689 6,560 6,182 45%

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Light and Medium Crude Oil

(Development Not Viable) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Not Viable 11,294 10,502 1,694 1,575 15% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Not Viable 21,539 19,965 3,652 3,319 17% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Not Viable 33,503 30,964 5,363 4,802 16%

Resources Project

Maturity Subclass Heavy Crude Oil

(Development Not Viable) Chance of Development (%) Unrisked Risked Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Gross (Mbbl) Net (Mbbl) Contingent Low Estimate (1C) Development Not Viable 2,069 1,950 310 293 15% Contingent Best Estimate (2C) Development Not Viable 2,091 1,971 341 321 16% Contingent High Estimate (3C) Development Not Viable 3,003 2,830 815 768 27%

The NSAI estimates have been risked, using the chance of development, to account for the possibility that the contingencies are not successfully addressed. Due to the early stage of development for the development unclarified resources, NSAI did not perform an economic analysis of these resources; as such, the economic status of these resources is undetermined and there is uncertainty that any portion of the contingent resources disclosed in this new release will be commercially viable to produce.

Glossary

bbl barrels of oil

Mbbl thousand barrels of oil

MMbbl million barrels of oil

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the profitability of the Nong Yao asset, relative to rest of the Company's portfolio; the increase in the number of future development well locations; the estimated net asset value of the Company; the belief that an investment in Valeura's shares represents an excellent value proposition; Valeura's expectation that it will benefit from a more efficient tax structure as a result of the corporate restructuring; the inclusion of appraisal-led drilling targets in further infill development drilling programmes; the ability for Jasmine to continue serving as a key source of cash generation; timing to commission the low-BTU gas generator and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs; planned drilling and well workovers in 2025; timing to consider a final investment decision on the Wassana field redevelopment project; and the Company's belief that the Thrace basin deep gas play could be a source of significant value in the longer term. In addition, statements related to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources can be discovered and profitably produced in the future.

Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; ability to achieve extensions to licences in Thailand and Türkiye to support attractive development and resource recovery; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the impact of conflicts in the Middle East; royalty rates and taxes; management's estimate of cumulative tax losses being correct; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the availability and identification of mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to successfully negotiate and complete any mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; international trade policies; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; the risk that the Company's tax advisors' and/or auditors' assessment of the Company's cumulative tax losses varies significantly from management's expectations of the same; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, including international treaties and trade policies; the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

Certain forward-looking information in this news release may also constitute "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Financial outlook involves statements about Valeura's prospective financial performance or position and is based on and subject to the assumptions and risk factors described above in respect of forward-looking information generally as well as any other specific assumptions and risk factors in relation to such financial outlook noted in this news release. Such assumptions are based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and any financial outlook included in this news release is made as of the date hereof and provided for the purpose of helping readers understand Valeura's current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on any financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes or in other circumstances and that the risk factors described above or other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any financial outlook.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

