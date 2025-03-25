The U. S. Department of Commerce dramatically increased tariffs on imports from Chinese solar producers operating in Vietnam after the agency concluded that China is subsidizing raw materials for its companies to use in their Vietnamese factories. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Department of Commerce reports it has uncovered improper cross-border subsidies from China to curb costs of its companies' solar technology factories in Vietnam, prompting the agency to dramatically and upwardly revise proposed duties on U. S. imports from them, according to the agency's recently updated determinations. ...

