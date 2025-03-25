HONG KONG UGREEN LIMITED: Power Up the Teyvat Journey: UGREEN Launches Genshin Impact Co-Branded Charging Collection

MOSCOW, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, has teamed up with Genshin Impact to launch an exclusive co-branded charging collection, debuting on March 25 in 14 countries. The lineup, themed "Power Up, Game On," features four charging essentials: a 20,000mAh fast-charging power bank, an ultra-durable 100W nylon-braided cable, a portable 65W GaN charger, and a Qi2 MagSafe wireless charger. Each product showcases an exclusive design with intricate patterns inspired by Kinich, the Saurian Hunter from Natlan.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition (7590.00 ?) is the ultimate companion for on-the-go gaming and travel. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging for laptops, phones, and tablets. Its 130W dual-port output allows simultaneous charging, while a sharp TFT display shows real-time power data, ensuring the player is never caught with a dead battery mid-battle. Featuring a beautiful image of Kinich on the exterior design, an amusing pixel art animation showcasing K'uhul Ajaw, Kinich's dragon companion, greets the player upon powering on.

Compact yet powerful, the UGREEN Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition (2990.00 ?) delivers up to 65W fast charging, ideal for quickly powering up laptops or mobile gaming devices. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, while its sleek, compact design easily fits in players' pockets. The advanced GaNInfinity chip ensures high efficiency and powerful temperature control.

With the UGREEN MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition (2990.00 ?), wireless charging just got a whole lot more versatile. It features a foldable 2-in-1 design with Qi2 15W fast charging, combining a magnetic pad, headphone dock, and an extra USB-C smartwatch port in a travel-friendly form factor.

The nylon-braided UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition (990.00 ?) supports up to 100W super-fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds, while also ensuring long-lasting durability. The silicone K'uhul Ajaw cable strap adds a touch of fun to the charging experience.

Price and Availability

For the Russian market, this product series will be available starting today on ozon.ru, market.yandex.ru, wildberries.ru, doctorhead.ru, and in Dr.Head offline stores.

UGREEN has also prepared an exclusive collector's box and Genshin Impact-themed merchandise for participants. Players can participate in activities on the official UGREEN website and social media for a chance to win valuable prizes. These activities will be available until the end of April.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645066/KV.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645065/1920x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648077/f2d8b49fd9f5c4ad79cb5c3aad4596e__1_Logo.jpg

