Zanaga Iron Ore (Zanaga) is an exploration and development company focused on iron ore, with its flagship asset being the 100%-owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project in the Republic of the Congo. This project is designed to advance in stages, reducing capital costs, lowering execution risk and maximising capital returns. The first stage consists of a 12Mtpa operation, with a second stage expanding production by an additional 18Mtpa, culminating in a total output of 30Mtpa of high-quality iron ore pellet feed over a 30-year lifespan. Both stages employ a single slurry pipeline for low-cost transportation to the port. The Glencore holding of 43% in ZIOC has just been replaced by a 52% ownership via multiple iron ore related strategic partners, a major coup for ZIOC.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...