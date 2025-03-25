Spring is the time for thorough house cleaning. Anyone who has been putting off the big clean can now get started. Just in time for the start of spring, Tineco is offering attractive discounts on many of its powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaners and vacuum cleaners from March 25 to 31 under the motto "Bloom with Innovation, Refresh Your Spring Vibe".

Spring Deals Are Here! Tineco Offers Unbeatable Discounts on Floor Care

Innovative models for effortless cleaning

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

Thanks to its 180° lay-flat design, the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 reaches a height of just 13 cm when tilted flat and completely removes even hidden dust from under almost any sofa or shelf. The FlashDry self-cleaning and self-drying system uses 70? hot fresh water to automatically deep clean the appliance in just two minutes, followed by efficient drying at 70? within 5 minutes. This prevents the formation of odors and bacteria. The 3-chamber dirty water separation system ensures constant cleaning performance, even when flat.

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 in white is reduced by 33 percent (200 euros) and costs just 399 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available from Amazon

FLOOR ONE S5 and FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme

The FLOOR ONE S5 and FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme models from Tineco's S5 series offer efficient cleaning along skirting boards and in inaccessible corners thanks to their special brush head design. The iLoop sensor technology automatically adjusts the water supply and suction power to the degree of soiling indicated by the color change between red and blue. The integrated self-cleaning system ensures hygienic maintenance.

The FLOOR ONE S5 in black is reduced by 48 percent (250 euros), it costs only 269 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available from Amazon

The FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme in blue is reduced by 47 percent (270 euros) and costs just 299 euros for the spring cleaning campaign. Compared to the FLOOR ONE S5, it comes with an additional roller brush. The appliance is available at MediaMarkt.de and at MediaMarkt stores

FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Plus

The FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Plus is a battery-powered 2-in-1 wet/dry vacuum cleaner that cleans hard floors of wet or dry dirt and transforms into a compact handheld vacuum cleaner in just a few simple steps. The appliance has versatile attachments that make it easy to clean corners, stairs, crevices and even car interiors.

The FLOOR ONE S5 Combo Plus in blue is reduced by 42 percent (220 euros) and costs just 299 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available at otto.de

iFloor 5 Breeze Complete

No more separate sweeping and mopping: the iFloor 5 Breeze Complete combines vacuuming and mopping in one step and effortlessly removes wet and dry, even sticky dirt. The model is ideal for sealed hard floors such as hardwood, tiles, marble and laminate. Its hands-free self-cleaning simplifies maintenance. This appliance also features optimized edge cleaning: The innovative brush head reaches even narrow areas and cleans precisely along skirting boards and in corners even edges just 0.5 cm high.

The iFloor 5 Breeze Complete in white is reduced by 33 percent (100 euros) and costs just 199 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available from Amazon

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra

The latest model in Tineco's S7 series launched at the beginning of 2025, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is equipped with improved DualBlock Anti-Tangle technology. An innovative front comb scraper catches hair and prevents tangling from the outset. A specially shaped scraper also ensures even pressure so that hair and dirty water are removed efficiently for a streak-free result. The fresh water self-cleaning system enables the appliance to be thoroughly cleaned in just two minutes automatically and without manual disassembly. The subsequent FlashDry process, which efficiently dries the appliance and all components in 5 minutes, has been optimized with a temperature increase from 70? to 85? for even more hygiene.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra in black is reduced by 14 percent (100 euros), it costs only 599 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available from Amazon

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus

The cordless smart vacuum cleaner does not need to be emptied after every clean its 2.5 liter eco dust container can hold dust for up to 45 days. In the intelligent 3-in-1 cleaning station, the PURE ONE STATION 5is automatically cleaned, charged and stored in a single step. With a runtime of up to 70 minutes, the entire house can be cleaned on a single charge.

The PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus in white is reduced by 15 percent (70 euros), it costs only 389 euros for the spring cleaning campaign available from Amazon

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has developed into a leading global provider of smart appliances for the home, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and personal care. According to EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL (Mat June 2024, retail sales worldwide), the manufacturer ranks first worldwide for vacuum cleaners. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through intelligent technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

