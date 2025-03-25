With the arrival of spring comes the perfect opportunity to refresh and revitalize your living space. Tineco, a global leader in innovative cleaning solutions, is pleased to offer exclusive spring promotions on a selection of its most advanced cleaning appliances. From March 25 to March 31, 2025, customers can take advantage of these limited-time offers on Amazon to experience powerful and intelligent cleaning technology designed for modern households.

Spring Cleaning with Tineco Exclusive Offers to Refresh Your Home

Exclusive Spring Offers Available on Amazon

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 (Original Price: €599 Spring Offer: €399)

Designed for deep cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, this model features a 180° ultra-flat design and HyperStretch technology, making it easy to clean under furniture and in tight spaces. The FlashDry self-cleaning system ensures minimal maintenance, making it an ideal choice for busy households.

FLOOR ONE S5 (Original Price: €519 Spring Offer: €269)

A smart and versatile floor washer equipped with iLoop technology, which automatically adjusts suction power and water flow according to dirt levels for optimal cleaning efficiency. A perfect solution for homes with children and pets.

iFLOOR 5 BREEZE COMPLETE (Original Price: €299 Spring Offer: €199)

Designed for hard floors such as parquet, tile, and marble, this 2-in-1 device vacuums and washes simultaneously, effectively removing both dry and wet debris. Its hands-free self-cleaning function and large water tank capacity allow for effortless, continuous cleaning.

FLOOR ONE S7 STRETCH ULTRA (Original Price: €699 Spring Offer: €569)

A cordless steam mop offering high-temperature steam technology for deep cleaning and sanitization of hard floors. Its self-propulsion system and extended battery life provide a seamless and efficient cleaning experience, ideal for homes requiring frequent, intensive cleaning.

PURE ONE STATION 5 PLUS (Original Price: €459 Spring Offer: €389)

A premium cordless vacuum cleaner, ideal for allergy sufferers and pet owners, featuring a self-cleaning system that automatically cleans the brush, tube, filter, and dustbin after each use. With 175W of powerful suction and an autonomy of up to 70 minutes, it ensures deep cleaning of both carpets and hard floors.

Limited-Time Offers Available on Amazon from March 25 to March 31, 2025

These exclusive promotions present the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cleaning routine with Tineco's cutting-edge technology. Do not miss this chance to enjoy superior cleaning performance at exceptional value.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

