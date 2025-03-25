AMBOSS closes €240M financing round and expands its position as the leading co-pilot for physicians worldwide

BERLIN and NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBOSS, the leading resource for medical education and clinical decision-making in Germany and the US, closes a €240M financing round with new long-term investors, supporting the exploration of additional international markets and the expansion of its offering to nurses and other health care professionals.

New Long-term Investors for the Next Decade of Continuous Growth

AMBOSS recently converted to a European stock corporation (SE) and completed a financing round with new primary investors KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock with participation from existing shareholders.

"We choose investors who are committed to our long-term vision and very flexible in the investment duration. Many of our new investors manage evergreen funds and plan to accompany us until a possible IPO and beyond," commented Benedikt Hochkirchen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AMBOSS. "Additional funds will go into further investment in technology and new market segments. Selective acquisitions will also continue to be part of our strategy." In 2024, AMBOSS acquired Novaheal, a start-up in the nursing field, and NEJM Knowledge+, a board exam prep product for residents in the US. The recent financing round significantly improves access to capital for AMBOSS.

Empowering the Next Generation of Health Care Professionals

AMBOSS leads the digital empowerment of physicians by keeping them at the center of the product so that they are tech-enabled to provide the best possible care. Doctors worldwide rely on AMBOSS to continuously combine the latest, trusted medical content with cutting-edge technology. "Technology will not replace health care professionals, but those who embrace it will lead the way," said Dr. Madjid Salimi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AMBOSS.

Over 1 million users in more than 180 countries trust AMBOSS for clinical decision-making and medical education. Every second inpatient treatment in Germany is carried out by a physician supported by AMBOSS. In the US, the majority of medical students use AMBOSS to successfully prepare for exams, and score higher than with other question banks. 25% of first-year US residents depend on AMBOSS to help them provide excellent patient care. The concept is as simple as it is successful: Medical experts distill relevant medical knowledge, and AI-supported technology places it directly at users' fingertips.

Trusted Partner for Medical Knowledge, With Over Half a Decade of AI Expertise

Key to this success is strong in-house collaboration between experienced medical experts and technology specialists. Providing precise and actionable recommendations on diagnostics and treatment based on the latest guidelines, AMBOSS is a digital co-pilot for everyday clinical practice, helping to save time and avoid treatment errors. Responsible use of AI technologies has long played a role in the AMBOSS experience that so many educators and clinicians have valued and trusted for years. AMBOSS will continue to lead the way through rigorous validation of outcomes and a value-first approach.

Peter Bason, Head of Private Capital at KIRKBI, says, "We have followed AMBOSS' impressive growth journey, from its successful US expansion to its strong focus on innovation. Its unique platform is becoming a vital tool for both medical students and health care professionals, supporting learning and decision-making at every stage. We are excited to partner with other experienced technology and growth investors to back AMBOSS' visionary leadership team in their mission of empowering the next generation of health care professionals worldwide."

About AMBOSS

Founded in 2012 by a team of physicians, AMBOSS is a global medical knowledge platform that has fundamentally changed the way medical know-how is acquired and utilized at the point of care. With an emphasis on precise, high-quality content, innovative AI-empowered technology, and a user-centered approach, the company has grown its international team to over 500 employees from more than 50 countries, including scientists, software engineers, and 150+ physicians. AMBOSS has more than 1 million professional users across 180 countries. For more information, visit www.amboss.com.

