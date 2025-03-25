Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 28 February 2025 will commence on 25 March 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 23 April 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

25 March 2025