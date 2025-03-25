Anzeige
WSPN Partners with Meson.fi and Free Protocol to Launch Cross-Chain Bridge, Expanding WUSD Multi-Chain Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is pleased to announce the launch of a new cross-chain bridge product developed in collaboration with Meson.fi and Free Protocol. This innovative solution enables seamless conversion of WUSD between Ethereum and Conflux networks, representing a significant milestone in WSPN's strategic partnership with Conflux.


Users can now conveniently transfer WUSD from Ethereum to the Conflux blockchain, enjoying greater flexibility in managing their digital assets across multiple ecosystems. This enhancement supports WSPN's commitment to making WUSD accessible and useful across diverse blockchain environments.

"This cross-chain bridge marks an important step in our mission to create a truly interconnected stablecoin ecosystem," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "We're breaking down the barriers between blockchain networks and giving WUSD users more freedom to utilize their assets wherever they see the most value."

The collaboration significantly advances WUSD's multi-chain strategy. Moving forward, WSPN, Meson.fi, and Free Protocol will continue exploring additional cross-chain applications, promoting WUSD's circulation and utility across a broader blockchain ecosystem.

The official cross-chain bridge is now available at: https://tunnel.free.tech/wusd

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About Meson

Meson.fi (https://meson.fi): As a leading protocol for connecting blockchains and applications, Meson.fi serves as the official bridging partner for BTC & ETH Layer 2 networks. Since December 2021, Meson.fi has processed over $10 billion in transaction volume for BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC.

Official Docs & Audits: docs.meson.fi (https://docs.meson.fi/)

Meson Twitter: x.com/mesonfi

Meson Discord: discord.gg/mesonfi (https://discord.gg/meson)

About Free Protocol

Free Protocol (https://free.tech/): Free is a cross-chain omnilayer that unlocks liquidity for staked assets, helping users access instant liquidity and maximize yield potential. With a total TVL exceeding $1 billion, Free is shaping the future of LRT multi-chain deployment and circulation (https://defillama.com/protocol/free-protocol).

Free Twitter: https://x.com/Protocol_Free

Free Discord: discord.gg/freeprotocol

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wspn-partners-with-mesonfi-and-free-protocol-to-launch-cross-chain-bridge-expanding-wusd-multi-chain-ecosystem-302410355.html

