RevitaLash Cosmetics: RevitaLash Cosmetics Partners with Future Dreams and the Francis Crick Institute to Fund Groundbreaking New Breast Cancer Research

The three-year partnership will also include quality of life support for breast cancer patients and survivors in the UK.

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, globally recognised for its innovative lash, brow, and hair beautification products, announces an expanded three-year partnership with the UK-based breast cancer charity Future Dreams, that incorporates the funding of a groundbreaking cancer research study at the world-renowned Francis Crick Institute in London. Through this multifaceted partnership, RevitaLash® Cosmetics will contribute €135,000 to sponsor the Breast TRACERx (TRAcking Cancer Evolution through Therapy (Rx)) project at the Francis Crick Institute, as well as practical and emotional support provided by Future Dreams for those who have been touched by breast cancer.

The partnership furthers the impact of RevitaLash® Cosmetics' Eternally Pink® pledge to support the fight against breast cancer in honour of the brand's co-Founder, Gayle Brinkenhoff's legacy. With more than $9 million in donations, investments, and in-kind contributions to breast cancer initiatives worldwide since 2008, RevitaLash® Cosmetics aims to reach a new milestone in 2025 through their Road to $10 Million philanthropic goal, of which this project is a part.

The Breast TRACERx (TRAcking Cancer Evolution through Therapy (Rx)) project is a collaboration between world-renowned research institutes in the UK and France, including the Francis Crick Institute, which aims to explore the extent and causes of cell-to-cell diversity (intratumour heterogeneity) and drivers of this variability, such as chromosomal instability (CIN). To this end, Breast TRACERx, a prospective multicentre study combining two clinical trials (TRACERx-TNBC and SCANADRE), has recruited 142 patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) from whom multi-region tumour samples were obtained for DNA/RNA sequencing across multiple clinically relevant timepoints: pre-treatment, surgery, and in instances of relapse. Using this valuable resource, researchers are studying how TNBC evolves, aiming to identify specific genetic changes that may lead to relapse and investigating mechanisms by which tumours may evade the body's immune defences to provide a comprehensive view of tumour evolution.

"It is incredibly exciting to be supporting this immensely important research that enhances our understanding of the evolution of cancer, which may eventually lead to the development of improved treatments and outcomes," says Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., Founder and CEO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "As a brand with philanthropy at the core of our mission, we are proud to support the Crick Institute's impactful work through our partnership with Future Dreams, as well as to help provide invaluable support services to breast cancer patients and survivors."

Nnenna Kanu, Visiting Scientist at the Francis Crick Institute, says "This is an exciting opportunity to understand what really drives triple negative breast cancers to metastasise." Charles Swanton, Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, says "We hope these insights will help to develop more effective treatments and improve outcomes for patients".

In addition to this potentially groundbreaking research, the partnership will fund programs at Future Dreams House in London, the only dedicated breast cancer support centre in the UK offering in person and online support. RevitaLash® Cosmetics are also the headline sponsor for one of Future Dreams' biggest fundraising event this year, a fashion show taking place on 8th May featuring more than 30 breast cancer survivors and thrivers as models. The event will raise funds for community support, breast health awareness, and research. Additionally, the partnership will support workshops and classes for breast cancer patients, as well as RevitaLash® Cosmetics products for Future Dreams House service users.

For more information on RevitaLash Cosmetics' breast cancer initiatives or to learn how your purchase supports the cause, visit www.revitalash.com/pages/eternally-pink .

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com .

About Future Dreams

Future Dreams provides practical and emotional support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, promotes health awareness and funds vital secondary breast cancer research. In October 2021 the charity opened Future Dreams House, the only dedicated breast cancer support centre in the UK. For more information, visit https://futuredreams.org.uk.

About Breast TRACERx

Breast TRACERx (TRAcking Cancer Evolution through Therapy (Rx)) is a multicentre, prospective study consisting of patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), enrolled across 10 hospital sites in France, from two clinical trials; TRACERx-TNBC (NCT03077776) and SCANDARE (NCT03017573). The Primary Breast TRACERx cohort comprises 142 patients, aged 24-74 with stage I to III disease from whom treatment-naïve primary tumour samples were obtained for multi-regional whole-exome sequencing (WES).

