SPARK Technology A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark due to the company being declared bankrupt.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 20 August 2024 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. Last day of the company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is today, 25 March 2025.

Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed on 19 March and 24 March 2025.

ISIN: DK0062268686 Name: SPARK Technology Number of shares (of DKK 10 each) 26,249,562 shares (DKK 262,495,620) CBR No 26518199 ICB 1010 Short name: SPARK Orderbook ID: 145941

