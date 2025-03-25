Mission Solar says it will invest $265 million to build a 2 GW solar cell factory at its campus in San Antonio, Texas. The facility, which is expected to create 500 jobs, aims to produce 1 GW of cells by early 2026, with plans to reach full capacity later. From pv magazine USA US solar module supplier Mission Solar has announced that through its parent company, OCI Holdings, will invest $265 million to add a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility to its campus in San Antonio, Texas. Mission plans to produce 1 GW of cells by the first quarter of 2026, planning "to ultimately secure a total production ...

