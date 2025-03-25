The innovative project located in a suburban district in the south of Shanghai will integrate five different energy storage technologies, including sodium-ion batteries. Its first phase will have a cumulative capacity of 40 MW/160 MWh. From ESS News An energy storage project integrating five different technologies is taking shape in a suburban district in the south of Shanghai, China. Once delivered, the Fengxian Xinghuo Comprehensive Multiple New Energy Storage Technology Route Comparison Test Demonstration Base (Phase I) will feature 40 MW/160 MWh of storage and spread across around two hectares. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...