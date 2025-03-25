Volkswagen shares demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent trading, gaining 1.03 percent to reach €102.50 on XETRA, outperforming the broader European market despite challenging conditions. This positive movement follows the announcement of a strategic partnership with Valeo and Mobileye to enhance driver assistance systems for vehicles based on the MQB platform. The collaboration allows Volkswagen to jointly procure hardware and software, simplifying acquisition processes, reducing complexity, and increasing efficiency-key components of the company's transformation program that aims to improve technology while maintaining competitive costs. The stock's performance is particularly notable given its significant potential for recovery, with the current price still showing over 26 percent growth potential compared to its 52-week high of €128.60, while having substantially rebounded from its yearly low of €78.86.

Financial Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Despite the recent stock gains, Volkswagen faces financial headwinds, with earnings per share declining to €6.25 from €9.31 in the previous comparable period, even as revenue increased marginally by 0.22 percent to €87.38 billion. Dividend expectations reflect this pressure, with projections indicating a potential payout of €6.60 per share, substantially below the €9.06 distributed for fiscal year 2023. Nevertheless, market analysts maintain a positive medium-term outlook, setting an average price target of €118.50-representing a potential upside of more than 16 percent. Looking ahead to 2025, analysts forecast earnings of €24.09 per share, signaling confidence in the company's recovery potential despite current challenges.

