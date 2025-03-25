SeABank receives investment of US$80 million from Proparco and FMO - the French and Dutch government-owned financial institutions

HANOI, Vietnam, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Development Finance Institution (Proparco) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) have signed a loan agreement worth US$80 million, of which each party invest US$40 million, with Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB).

The funding strengthens SeABank's financial capacity to enhance financial access, improve capacities and expand key business areas for Vietnamese SMEs and women-owned enterprises; while improving the implementation of international practices in E&S risk management and climate change mitigation.

This also marks the beginning of a partnership focused on economic growth and financial inclusion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Le Van Tan - Chairman of the BOD (SeABank) highlighted SeABank's customer-centric commitment to guaranteeing equal financial access for all individuals and businesses, and emphasized: "The investment aligns with SeABank's sustainability strategy and enhances SeABank's ability to offer effective financial solutions, support SMEs, women-owned entrepreneurs, and climate action".

Mr. Olivier Brochet - French Ambassador to Vietnam expressed his support for Proparco's meaningful activities in the Vietnamese market, and shared: "As the Vietnam-France relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we remain committed to supporting Vietnam's development. This cooperation is in line with our strategic direction and the common commitments at the G7 Summit 2024, particularly aims to address challenges of the new era through ecosystem protection and SMEs, women-owned entrepreneurs support".

Mr. Kees van Baar - Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam highlighted the Netherlands' role as Vietnam's largest European investor and trading partner, found common strengths in water resources, and shared development objectives of driving growth in Vietnam focusing on SMEs and women-owned enterprises. Mr. Kees van Baar emphasized the reason for choosing SeABank as partner: "SeABank has a clear strategic vision in providing financial solutions that support private enterprises, SMEs, and women-owned enterprises; along with international reputation and network to implement these initiatives. I believe that FMO and Dutch enterprises, together with SeABank and its ecosystem partners will have cooperative opportunities in the near future".

With this investment, SeABank's total international mobilization has reached nearly US$1.1 billion. This includes loans, credits, and trade finance from major financial institutions such as DFC, IFC, AIIB, Norfund, and OPEC Fund, etc. The growing trust from global partners demonstrates SeABank's strong reputation, operational efficiency, and commitment to supporting SMEs and women-owned enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649292/Mr__Olivier_Brochet___French_Ambassador_to_Vietnam__Mr__Kees_van_Baar___Dutch_Ambassador_to_Vietnam.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seabank-receives-investment-of-us80-million-from-proparco-and-fmo---the-french-and-dutch-government-owned-financial-institutions-302410414.html