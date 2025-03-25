Built for instant decisions and insights, KX's high-performance analytical database solves the world's toughest data challenges

KX, the leading high-performance analytical database for the AI era, today emerges as an independent software company following the sale of First Derivative by its parent company FD Technologies in October 2024. By merging temporal intelligence with ultra-fast data processing and analytics, KX is poised to lead the market as AI-driven decisions power the speed, agility and adaptability that will determine an organization's success in the real-time economy.

"While the current wave of AI interest is focused on generating content, code and enabling increased employee productivity, there is an important role for AI that often gets overlooked: in strategic optimization and decision-making," said Neil Ward-Dutton, Vice President, Automation, Analytics and AI, IDC Europe. "As business networks and infrastructure become increasingly instrumented and automated, organizations that are able to gain and act on insights at high speed have the opportunity to become more competitive, and more resilient."

Despite increased investments in AI, organizations still struggle with fundamental implementation challenges, including accurate and complete data, infrastructure limitations, algorithm complexity, and operational bottlenecks. For over three decades, KX has strategically focused on bridging the critical gap between data analytics and time-based decision-making, laying a foundation that allows users to gain a decisive edge in the market.

"Moving beyond incremental, every-day uses of generative AI to agentic systems that take action based on our questions or statements is transformational," said Daryl Plummer, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner. "Data is the power behind the transformation of these new knowledge systems and harnessing it will enable companies to go the extra mile."

"KX is uniquely positioned to support fast-moving, data-intensive organizations as they overcome AI's biggest data challenges: completeness, timeliness and efficiency," said Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX. "We provide our customers with an unmatched ability to understand change over time, adapt to new or volatile conditions in their environment, respond faster than their competition, optimize operations, personalize customer experiences and be the first to capitalize on market shifts."

The KX platform, built on kdb+, allows users to develop high-performance algorithms while seamlessly integrating temporal context into the decision-making processes. This combination delivers superior, real-time adaptive decision intelligence at scale. Leading capital markets institutions leverage this capability to execute algorithmic trading strategies that process billions of data points per second, resulting in significant competitive advantages through faster insights and more precise execution.

"The key to high-performance analytics isn't just real-time data-it's the ability to run interactive, ad hoc queries at the speed of thought," said Ralston Roberts, Head of Global Markets, Velocity Clearing. "Instead of waiting hours or days for results, we are now able to process complex queries in seconds or minutes with KX. This type of speed allows us to quickly back test routing optimization ideas, look at years of historical data, and adapt instantly, turning what used to be a slow, rigid process into an agile, dynamic advantage."

In addition to the strong reputation that KX has established in capital markets, the company now sees tremendous opportunity to extend these proven capabilities to additional industries. As a standalone entity, and with its deep partnerships including NVIDIA, Microsoft and AWS, KX will bring real-time decision intelligence to sectors including aerospace and defense, high tech manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and automotive and fleet telematics, key industries where success relies on speed, adaptability and unquestioned accuracy.

The innovations pioneered within capital markets result in widespread societal benefits. Financial technology, high-performance computing, and real-time analytics developed for trading can be applied to medical trials, climate modeling, and disaster response. Additionally, the sector's demand for robust infrastructure drives improvements in telecommunications and cybersecurity while its risk management techniques can be adapted to address public health crises and resource allocation during emergencies. KX is proud to deliver the software that unlocks the full value of data and AI to deliver meaningful change to the world.

KX software powers the time-aware data-driven decisions that enable fast-moving companies to outpace competitors, realizing the full potential of their AI investments. The KX platform delivers transformational value by addressing data challenges related to completeness, timeliness and efficiency, ensuring companies understand change over time and can achieve faster, more accurate insights at any scale, cost-effectively.

KX is essential to the operations of the world's top investment banks, aerospace and defense, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, automotive and fleet telematics organizations. The company has established offices and a robust customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

