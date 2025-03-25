Exacom's recording solutions to be integrated with Zetron's global critical communications solutions portfolio

Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, announced today the signing of a new partnership agreement making Exacom's line of recording solutions, including HindSight Cloud, a new cloud-native multimedia logging offering, available to Zetron customers in public safety, government, transportation, utilities and other markets in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

"Partnering with Exacom gives Zetron customers access to integrated solutions for critical communications recording, with robust capabilities, technology architecture flexibility, best in class cybersecurity and direct worldwide support," said Simon Read, Vice President, Global Portfolio Strategy at Zetron. "Whilst purpose-built for the demands of public safety, Exacom recording solutions are also ideally suited for Zetron's European and Middle Eastern customers in utilities, transportation, and other markets where reliably maintaining and preserving communications is critical."

Exacom's Hindsight Cloud is the first ever cloud-native recording platform for mission critical communications. The platform prioritizes cybersecurity, offering an additional layer of protection against potential threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring the highest level of security and compliance for government and mission critical operations.

"Becoming Zetron's preferred logging and recording partner represents an exciting next step in what has already been a rewarding relationship for Exacom," said Al Brisard, President and CEO of Exacom. "With Zetron and SecuLore, an Exacom company, already experiencing tremendous success bringing cybersecurity services to public safety and other mission critical environments, working together to fulfil the recording needs of Zetron's worldwide customers will be an exciting and complementary extension of the partnership."

Exacom's recording solutions will be integrated with Zetron's portfolio of critical communications solutions and are available to customers now from Zetron and its global network of partners. For more information, contact Zetron at info@zetron.com.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always ready, always on anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on X @ZetronInc.

About Exacom

Exacom is a leading provider of multimedia logging and recording solutions for mission-critical industries, including public safety, government, the Department of Defense, energy, utilities, transportation, and security. Their cybersecure recording solutions support analog, RoIP, VoIP, text/SMS, and screen capture, offering flexible deployment options including on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-native to meet the needs of geographically distributed environments.

Built with IT-friendly architecture, Exacom solutions leverage COTS hardware, software-based design, and open APIs for seamless integration. With thousands of field-proven installations worldwide, mission-critical agencies trust Exacom for secure, reliable access to recorded communications for compliance, investigations, and operational improvements.

In 2023, Exacom expanded its capabilities by acquiring SecuLore, a cybersecurity firm specializing in protecting public safety and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Together, Exacom and SecuLore provide a comprehensive approach to securing and recording mission-critical communications.

For more information, visit www.exacom.com and www.seculore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325126628/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Theresa Smith

Pathway Communications

tls@pathwaypr.com

+1 818-704-8481