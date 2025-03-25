Veza, a leading provider of identity and cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its operations in EMEA and the appointment of Ismet Geri as the company's first European executive. Geri, a seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience in the identity and cybersecurity sectors, will serve as vice president of sales in EMEA to oversee Veza's growth and strategic initiatives across the European and Middle East markets.

Geri brings extensive leadership experience to Veza, having held executive roles in several software and cybersecurity companies. Most recently, Geri was responsible for leading Axonius' international business, helping the company grow from zero revenue to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than 5 years. Prior to his success at Axonius, Geri served as CEO and board member of a startup in the identity space. He has also held senior executive roles at global leaders such as ForgeRock, Proofpoint, Infoblox, and Juniper Networks-companies all of which saw successful IPOs during his tenure.

"Veza is uniquely positioned to transform the identity and cybersecurity landscape, and I am excited to be part of this dynamic team as we expand our operations into Europe," said Ismet Geri. "With growing demand for advanced identity and security solutions, I look forward to driving Veza's mission of delivering scalable, effective, and trusted cybersecurity solutions to our European customers."

In addition to his business acumen and entrepreneurial experiences, Geri holds a PhD in optoelectronics from the University of Rouen, France, where he was involved in research at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). He also holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from Ecole d'ingénieur Esigelec in Rouen, France. Geri's expertise in technology and leadership makes him an ideal fit to spearhead Veza's expansion efforts in the region.

"Ismet's deep expertise in the identity and cybersecurity industries, coupled with his proven ability to build and scale high-growth businesses, makes him the ideal leader to drive our EMEA expansion," said Kane Lightowler, president and COO of Veza. "As we continue to extend our reach globally, Ismet's leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners in Europe. We are thrilled to partner with Ismet as we partner with organizations across EMEA on their journey to help address identity security initiatives."

Veza's EMEA expansion is part of its strategy to address the growing global demand for advanced identity and cybersecurity solutions. As the company continues to innovate next-gen identity security products and broaden its reach, Geri's leadership will play a key role in driving Veza's growth in the European market.

About Veza

Veza is the leader in identity security, helping organizations secure access across the enterprise. Veza's Access Platform goes beyond identity governance and administration (IGA) tools to visualize, monitor, and control entitlements so that organizations can stay compliant, achieve least privilege, and de-risk the breach. Global enterprises like Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Blackstone trust Veza to manage identity security use cases, including privileged access monitoring, non-human identity (NHI) security, access entitlement management, data system access, SaaS access security, IAM hygiene, identity security posture management (ISPM), and next-generation IGA. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures (GV), Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at www.veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

