Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Durabook Showcases AI-Powered Rugged Solutions at HANNOVER MESSE, Driving Industrial Efficiency and Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, has announced that it will be showcasing its cutting-edge rugged products at HANNOVER MESSE for the first time next month.

DURABOOK U11I Rugged Tablet for Smart Manufacturing

Empowering Smart Manufacturing with Rugged AI-Driven Solutions

Durabook will showcase its two newly-launched AI PCs, the Z14I fully rugged laptop and the S14I semi-rugged laptop, which are transforming smart manufacturing by supporting powerful, dynamic and evolving work at the edge. Visitors can also learn more about Durabook's cutting-edge R8-EX and U11I-EX ATEX-certified tablets. Specifically designed for use in potentially explosive environments, these tablets have been designed to meet the stringent safety requirements for use in hazardous industries, including the oil & gas, petrochemical and pharmaceutical.

Enhanced IIoT Solution with Ubisense UWB Real-Time Location System

As part of its IIoT solution, Durabook has partnered with Ubisense, a leader in ultra-wideband (UWB) real-time location systems (RTLS), to deliver advanced precision tracking and workflow automation in industrial environments.

By integrating Ubisense's UWB RTLS technology into its rugged devices, Durabook enables real-time visibility of assets, equipment, and personnel, helping manufacturers optimize production efficiency, streamline logistics, save cost and improve worker safety. This system is particularly beneficial in automotive, aerospace, logistics, healthcare and heavy industry applications, where precise location tracking is critical for reducing bottlenecks, preventing errors, and ensuring smooth production processes.

Sustainability and Cost Efficiency Through Rugged Design

Durabook's rugged devices are engineered for long-term durability, significantly reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by minimizing device failures, repairs, and replacements. Unlike consumer-grade devices, which often require frequent maintenance or early replacement due to wear and tear, Durabook's solutions are built to withstand extreme temperatures, vibrations, and drops, ensuring reliable performance in industrial environments. By extending the lifecycle of their devices, Durabook helps businesses reduce electronic waste and lower operational costs. This makes Durabook an ideal technology partner for organizations looking to enhance efficiency, resilience, and environmental responsibility in their smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 strategies.

Attendees to HANNOVER MESSE are invited to visit the Durabook stand at Hall 14, H41.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

For more information on Durabook, visit www.durabook.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647017/DURABOOK__HM2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/durabook-showcases-ai-powered-rugged-solutions-at-hannover-messe-driving-industrial-efficiency-and-sustainability-302407909.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.