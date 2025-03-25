1 IN 3 PEOPLE DON'T EXPERIENCE ENOUGH JOY AT HOME - IKEA'S LIFE AT HOME REPORT EXPLORES WHY

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a third of people globally find enjoyment important but don't feel it enough at home. The latest IKEA Life at Home Report explores why - and how - in a world of uncertainty - simple changes can help bring more joy into everyday life.

The report is one of the most comprehensive studies on how people live, gathering data from more than 38,000 people across 39 countries. The results show that discovering more joy doesn't have to be complicated - it's often found in small moments of self-expression, comfort, and play.

Four key ingredients for joy at home:

1 in 3 people say a tidy or clean space helps maintain their overall wellbeing - organisation can go a long way in making home a more joyful place.

Sleep is the number #1 activity for nurturing our physical (53%) and mental (51%) wellbeing at home. IKEA Sleep Uncovered deep dives into sleep insights.

66% of people whose homes encourage play say it's their favourite place to be. Homes that support playfulness and creativity feel safer and boost mental wellbeing (42% vs. 38% global average).

Expression unlocks joy: Those who own their home are more likely to experience enjoyment often: 55% of homeowners vs. 47% of renters.

4.Making Connections

Those who see eating as a social activity are 7 percentage points more likely than average to experience belonging and enjoyment often at home.

People who find enjoyment from laughing with those around them are happier with their life at home (68% vs. 61% global average).

"Home is a place of joy for two-thirds of people, yet one-third don't experience it as much as they'd like," says Belén Frau, Global Communication and Positioning Manager at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "Our Life at Home Report insights reveal that joy can come from small moments of self-expression, comfort, and play. Small everyday acts can make a big difference."

To help inspire joyful living, IKEA collaborated with Ulises Studio to create conceptual 'imaginary rooms' reflecting emerging home trends identified in this year's report: Bedrotting, Kidulting, Big Talk, Biophilic Design, and Smart Home Harmony. These artistic interpretations feature real IKEA products to showcase how people can bring inspiration into their own spaces.

