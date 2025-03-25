Mums the Word (and the organiser): OpenTable research reveals 50% of mums have booked their own Mother's Day meal out

Over half (53%) of Brits are planning to dine out this Mother's Day*

Majority of Brits (78%) rank Mother's Day as the year's top special day to dine at restaurants*

OpenTable has compiled its annual list of Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch for Mother's Day 2025, based on diner reviews and metrics**

LONDON , March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is a time for mums and mother figures to relax - but for many, it appears that this may not be the case. New research from OpenTable has revealed that half of UK mothers (50%) have booked their own celebratory Mother's Day meal.*

With over half of Brits (53%) planning to dine out at a restaurant this Mother's Day,* OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list for Mother's Day, making it easier than ever to discover and book the perfect spot.** The list features a diverse list of cuisines and price points across the country, including The Gallery in London, The Ivy Brasserie, Spinningfields in Manchester, Mamma Roma Ristorante in Edinburgh and The Tannin Level in Yorkshire.

OpenTable unveils Mother's Day dining insights for 2025:

Mother's Day Reigns Supreme: Mother's Day is the year's most popular special day to dine out (78%) according to Brits, surpassing all other special days,*** including Valentine's Day (57%).* In 2024, OpenTable data showed that Mother's Day dining was the biggest dining day of the year and dining in 2024 increased by 16% year-over-year.****





Better Late than Never: 44% of Brits confess to panic booking within 24 hours of Mother's Day.* In 2024, over half (51%) of Mother's Day reservations were made a week before - to increase chances of securing a favourite restaurant, book by March 23rd.*****





44% of Brits confess to panic booking within 24 hours of Mother's Day.* In 2024, over half (51%) of Mother's Day reservations were made a week before - to increase chances of securing a favourite restaurant, book by March 23rd.***** Passing the Booking Baton: Of those who prefer for someone else to take the lead on the Mother's Day restaurant reservation, they say it's because it's too stressful to find the right spot (20%) and they have difficulty finding something within budget (20%).* OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list** is here to help alleviate those challenges.

"Mother's Day is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, dining occasion of the year, which is great news for restaurants across the UK. With 41% of Brits looking to dine at a new restaurant this year*, our Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list takes the stress out of planning, simplifying the search for a memorable Mother's Day dining out experience." said Laure Bornet, Senior Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable.

Nothing but the best for Mum

Discover and book the perfect place for Mother's Day this year with OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch list across the UK**, which can be viewed here and in alphabetical order (per location) below.

The list is compiled from analysing over 850,000 OpenTable diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, a minimum of brunch reviews and Sunday lunch availability.

Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire

Maggies Grill - Marischal Square

Bath/Somerset

COLOSSEO ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Pen Mill Hotel

Berkshire

The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Birmingham/West Midland

Orelle Birmingham

Cheshire

The Chefs Table

Cornwall

Porthminster Beach Café

The Longstore, Charlestown

Derbyshire

Cavendish Restaurant at Chatsworth

Darleys Restaurant

Devon

Harry's Restaurant

Edinburgh/Midlothian

Fava

Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant

Mia Italian Kitchen Dalry

Mamma Roma Ristorante

The Queens Arms - Edinburgh

Essex

Kara Lounge & Grill

Lot Bar & Restaurant

Mad Dogs & Englishmen

The Eyna

The House by Hilly Gant

Glasgow/Lanarkshire

Ardnamurchan

Butchershop

Glasgow - Bucks Bar West Regent St

Little SoHo Jordanhill

Thundercat Pub & Diner

Gloucestershire/Wiltshire

The Bell Inn

The Royal Wootton Bassett

Hampshire

The Kara Fleet

Hertfordshire

El Bar de Tapas

Lussmanns - St. Albans

Kent

Chapter One

Fish at 55

Sotirio's Bar and Restaurant

Turkuaz

Lancashire

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton

The Hop Vine

Lincolnshire

Ole Ole Tapas

Liverpool/Merseyside

Wreck

London

Berners Tavern

Blacklock Soho

Cecconi's

Clos Maggiore

Dean Street Townhouse

Ffiona's Restaurant Kensington Church Street

Forty Dean Street

Gallery

Harry's Dolce Vita

Imad's Syrian Kitchen

INIS

Jam Delish

Los Mochis Notting Hill

Ognisko

Old Compton Brasserie

Palm Court Brasserie

Paro Indian - Covent Garden & Strand

Prix Fixe Brasserie

Smiths Restaurant Wapping

The Garrison

The Mayfair Chippy

Manchester/Greater Manchester

Albert's Standish

BAR SAN JUAN

Hawksmoor Manchester

The Blues Kitchen - Manchester

The Ivy Asia, Spinningfields

Newcastle and Northumberland

21

Blackfriars Restaurant

Elkwater Bar & Bistro

Hibou Blanc

Jolly Fisherman at Craster

Kiln

No. 59 Restaurant @ Townhouse Morpeth

Saltwater Fish Company

The Broad Chare

The Courtyard Pegswood

The Potted Lobster - Bamburgh

Norfolk/Suffolk

The Assembly House

The Buckinghamshire Arms

The Lodge at Salhouse

The Pigs Edgefield

The Ship Inn

The White Horse - Brancaster Staithe

North Wales

Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias

Nottingham/Nottinghamshire

The Rustic Crust Pizzeria

Staffordshire

Duck Goose

Warwickshire

Loxley's Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Farmhouse Restaurant

West Sussex

The Cat Inn

Yorkshire

Bettys Café Tea Rooms - Harrogate

Casa Brazilian Rodizio

Devour

Shibden Mill Inn

The Cut & Craft Leeds

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

The Old Post Office Haworth

The Tannin Level

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

Vivido Bar & Restaurant

*Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Walr among 1,720 UK consumers who will be celebrating Mother's Day this year, within the sample 535 consumers are mothers. Fieldwork took place between 12th February - 18th February 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

**The Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Brunch and Lunch in the UK for 2025 list is generated from over 850,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from 1st January 2024 - 31st December 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked on having a minimum number of brunch reviews and Sunday lunch availability. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

***Consumer Research: Days that Mother's Day surpassed included: Valentine's Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday or Monday, Father's Day, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

****OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK from 1st January - 31st December 2024, and on the 10th March 2024 (Mother's Day 2024) and compared to the 19th March 2023 (Mother's Day 2023).

*****OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at the online reservations from all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK on 10th March 2024.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

