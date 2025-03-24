Anzeige
Mega Uranium Ltd.: Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual and special shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

NomineeShares Voted ForShares Withheld
Brigitte Berneche121,173,411 (98.6%)1,681,893 (1.4%)
Albert Contardi120,985,074 (98.5%)1,870,230 (1.5%)
Asha Daniere121,142,042 (98.6%)1,713,262 (1.4%)
Larry Goldberg121,458,261 (98.9%)1,397,043 (1.1%)
Stewart Taylor121,450,913 (98.9%)1,404,391 (1.1%)


At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting, and approved the unallocated stock options under the company's stock option plan.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com.


