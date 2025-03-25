Nokia Oyj: POST Luxembourg becomes first European operator to migrate to an autonomous, AI-ready fiber network

Press Release

POST Luxembourg becomes first European operator to migrate to an autonomous, AI-ready fiber network

POST Luxembourg (POST) uses Nokia's Lightspan access nodes and Altiplano automation platform to establish Europe's first nation-wide autonomous fiber network.

Nokia Altiplano Access Controller readies POST for the autonomous network era, helping to improve and streamline network operations, lower costs and enhance service delivery.

Nokia Lightspan is a high-capacity fiber platform designed to meet operators' increasing broadband demand.

25 March 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Nokia today announced that POST aims to be Europe's first operator to migrate its entire broadband infrastructure to a software-defined access network by the end of 2025. POST will deploy Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to help improve network operations and resource utilization along with its Lightspan fiber access nodes to enhance network capacity, flexibility, and scale.

With a growing and diverse set of broadband services and customer needs, POST needed to break down data silos, improve operational efficiencies and guarantee quality at any time. To create an autonomous, AI-ready fiber network, POST will use Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller and Lightspan access nodes to:

Reduce processing errors, improve customer experience and develop innovation faster;

Detect anomalies faster and anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur;

Monitor up to 20x more data points across the network to improve quality and enable AI-driven applications;

Reduce its environmental footprint through real-time power monitoring dashboards that help optimize energy consumption and drive operational savings;

Leverage open APIs to introduce new features, deploy new services and integrate new equipment faster;

Provide XGS and future 25G PON services essential for cloud gaming, enterprise network and next-generation digital experiences.

"As POST transitions to an all-fiber network by 2030, we're optimizing the efficiency, capacity, and availability of our fiber access network. By using Lightspan access nodes and the Altiplano automation platform, we strengthen our collaboration with NOKIA, preparing the network for AI-supported operations and increased reliability, and solidifying our position as Luxembourg's leading fixed network provider," says Pierre Scholtes, Head of Telecom Networks at POST Luxembourg.

"As networks become more complex, operators need solutions that can help drive automation, simplify management and reduce OPEX. Our Lightspan family and Altiplano domain controller are designed to help operators do that. The combination of 10/25G readiness, mission-critical availability, and automation ensures that our customers are ready for the future of broadband, now," said Geert Heyninck, General Manager, Broadband Networks at Nokia.

