Sivers Semiconductors Announces Collaboration with WIN Semiconductor to Scale High-Volume DFB Laser Production

Strategic Partnership to Scale High-Performance Laser Production for Next-Gen Optical Applications

KISTA, Sweden, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a partnership with WIN Semiconductor to enhance production of Sivers Semiconductors' proprietary high-power DFB lasers and laser arrays technology. This strategic collaboration paves the way for high-volume manufacturing of critical components for coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) applications.

WIN Semiconductors will serve as an outsourced manufacturing partner for Sivers Semiconductors, enabling the company to scale production and meet the growing demand for its cutting-edge photonic solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sivers, combining WIN Semiconductor's extensive expertise in compound semiconductor manufacturing with Sivers Semiconductors' advanced laser chip technology.

"This partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to scale our manufacturing capabilities and ensure our customers receive high-quality, high-performance photonic solutions with greater efficiency and reliability," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "By partnering with WIN Semiconductor, we are enhancing our production capabilities and accelerating time-to-market for our customers, supporting applications such as next-generation optical interconnects, silicon photonics, and optical I/O for co-packaged optics (CPO)."

WIN Semiconductors brings decades of expertise in manufacturing compound semiconductors, offering state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and a proven track record of delivering high-volume, high-quality production. By integrating WIN Semiconductors' manufacturing capabilities with Sivers Semiconductors' advanced technology, the partnership aims to drive innovation and strengthen the supply chain for CWDM and DWDM applications.

"We're excited to work alongside the Sivers team to bring their advanced DFB lasers and arrays to high-volume production," said William Chang, GM of WIN Semiconductors. "This collaboration combines our manufacturing expertise with Sivers' innovation to drive next-level performance in CWDM and DWDM applications."

The collaboration underscores Sivers Semiconductors' commitment to expanding its presence in the AI data center market and reinforcing its position as a leader in the photonics industry. By leveraging WIN Semiconductor's world-class manufacturing expertise, Sivers is poised to meet the increasing global demand for advanced laser chips.

