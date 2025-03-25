Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.03.25
08:01 Uhr
5,490 Euro
-0,010
-0,18 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,78011:44
Dow Jones News
25.03.2025 10:21 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
25-March-2025 / 08:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20/03/2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 24/03/2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: The 3% threshold was crossed only by Voting Rights held by Goldman 
Sachs International 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.07%           1.07%         4.14%     211,483,988 
reached 
Position of previous notification 3.07%           1.11%         4.18% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83               6,490,327                  3.07% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                6,490,327                  3.07% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
Swap           17/04/2025           1,475,622                  0.70% 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1    1,475,622                  0.70% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of theRegulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
Swap          26/02/2035        Cash          248,650              0.12% 
Swap          12/02/2035        Cash          185,329              0.09% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          117,573              0.06% 
Swap          12/03/2035        Cash          100,754              0.05% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          36,270              0.02% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          33,670              0.02% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          27,462              0.01% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          23,276              0.01% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          5,110               0.002% 
Swap          17/08/2026        Cash          4,684               0.002% 
Swap          12/10/2026        Cash          1,968               0.001% 
Swap          30/08/2034        Cash          1,817               0.001% 
Swap          15/01/2030        Cash          1,233               0.001% 
Swap          19/12/2034        Cash          363                0.0002% 
Swap          20/03/2035        Cash          44                0.00002% 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      788,202             0.37% 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
        % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv     equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
        notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. 
Goldman Sachs 
(UK) L.L.C. 
Goldman Sachs 
Group UK 
Limited 
Goldman Sachs                                       4.07% 
International 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. 
GSAM Holdings 
LLC 
Goldman Sachs 
Asset 
Management, 
L.P. 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
General email contact: 
gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at London on 24/03/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  380103 
EQS News ID:  2105892 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105892&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.