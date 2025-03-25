Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA): Emissions from trucks linked to 307,000 deaths and USD 1.4 trillion in health costs

New data reveals severe health and economic impacts of diesel truck emissions as truck electrification stalls

HELSINKI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking report highlights the severe health and economic impacts of diesel truck emissions globally. The study reveals diesel pollution produced by trucks from four major manufacturers has been linked to 307,000 deaths and more than USD 1.4 trillion in global health costs, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The report, Heavy-Duty Harm, reveals that these truck industry leaders which own 39% of the global market-fuel a silent public health crisis through their NOX emissions. The report makes the case for urgent truck electrification as it analyzes the link between emissions from almost 8 million diesel trucks sold by these companies between 2014 and 2023 and health impacts. The pollution emitted during the lifetime of these trucks is estimated to contribute to tens of thousands of cases of asthma, heart disease, premature births, and preventable deaths between 2014 and 2040, imposing huge costs on individuals, businesses, and healthcare systems.

"Truck pollution is an invisible crisis-harming public health, slowing economic productivity, and deepening environmental injustice," said CREA Air Quality Analyst Dr Jamie Kelly. "The trucking industry is stalling progress while people are paying the price with their health. Electrifying trucks is not just about climate-it's about saving lives and protecting the economy."

Despite heavy-duty trucks making up only 3% of vehicles on the road, they produce 30% of road transport CO2 and 86% of harmful NOX emissions. Diesel trucks from just four manufacturers sold in a period of only 10 years will emit 6,466 kilotons of NOX over their lifetime (2014-2040)[1].

The health and economic impacts of inaction by truckmakers are staggering. Children are among the worst affected. The health impacts include 217,000 new cases of childhood asthma, 321,000 emergency hospital visits, 88,000 preterm births, and 62,000 underweight births.

The economic burden of an estimated USD 1.4 trillion in damages from diesel truck emissions exceeds the GDP of Poland (USD 800 billion) as well as the estimated cost of deployment of electric charging infrastructure:

US: USD 66 billion would support 1.4 million electric trucks by 2032.

Europe: EUR 40 billion would support large-scale electrification by 2040.

The report makes it clear: transitioning to trucks that have no tailpipe emissions is essential to saving lives and reducing economic damage. CREA urges governments to introduce a zero-emission truck sales mandate by 2040, end investments in polluting alternatives like biofuels and hydrogen combustion, and prioritize electrification across all markets.

Read the full report, 'Heavy-Duty Harm', here.

About CREA

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) is an independent research organization focused on identifying the trends, causes, and health impacts of air pollution, as well as finding solutions. Founded in 2019 in Helsinki, CREA operates in several Asian and European countries, funded through philanthropic grants and commissioned research.

Full details of the methodology used in this study are provided in the report.

1. The report analyzes the impact of 7.9 million medium and heavy-duty truck emissions (over 7.5 tons) sold collectively by four manufacturers over the past decade (2014-2023), considering both past emissions and projected future pollution based on typical vehicle lifespans (2014-2040).

