Vantage Markets to Share Insights and Innovation at iFX Expo LATAM 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a multi-asset trading platform, is proud to be an Elite Sponsor of iFX Expo LATAM 2025, taking place on April 9-10 in Mexico City. As one of the most anticipated financial expos in the region, the event will bring together industry leaders, fintech innovators, brokers, and traders to explore the latest trends shaping the future of trading.

As part of the pre-event coverage, Vantage recently sat down for an exclusive LinkedIn interview with iFX Expo LATAM, where the company shared insights into its mission, innovations, and expectations for the event.

iFX Expo LATAM serves as a premier networking hub for professionals across the forex, fintech, blockchain, and digital assets industries. The event offers attendees exclusive insights, expert panel discussions, and direct engagement with top-tier brokers, liquidity providers, and tech firms.

As a long-standing advocate for education, innovation, and transparency in trading, Vantage views iFX Expo LATAM as an opportunity to engage with the growing community of industry professionals in the region.

As an Elite Sponsor, Vantage participation will focus on engaging in educational discussions, exploring networking opportunities, and gaining industry insights. Vantage representatives will be featured in keynote sessions and panel discussions, where they will share valuable perspectives on market trends, industry developments, and the future of technology in trading.

Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliates and Partners Business Strategist at Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts on the event:

"The iFX Expo is a significant event for professionals in the CFD trading industry. It brings together experts, brokers and technology providers to connect and share knowledge. I'm looking forward to meeting industry professionals and discussing global market trends and technological innovations. While trading is 100% digital business, I believe face-to-face interactions can add value to professional relationships. It's also a fantastic opportunity to showcase Vantage's technological innovations."

Vantage welcomes industry professionals attending iFX Expo LATAM 2025 to visit its booth and explore the latest developments in trading technology. With a strong focus on technology, transparency, and trading empowerment, Vantage continues to engage with industry professionals at global events to share insights on trading technology and trends.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

