Jenoptik's shares plunged 3.78% to €22.40 in today's trading despite the company's announcement of a dividend increase. The technology group plans to raise its dividend to 38 cents per share, up 3 cents from the previous year, bringing the total payout to €21.8 million - an 8.6% increase. This move follows Jenoptik's solid performance in 2024, where the company achieved a 5% revenue growth to €1.12 billion. Operating results were equally impressive, with EBITDA rising 6% to €222 million (19.9% margin) and after-tax profit surging 28% to €94.2 million. However, these positive developments and the dividend hike failed to convince investors, as the stock continues to trade significantly below its 52-week high of €30.44.

Cautious Outlook for 2025

The Jena-based technology company has provided a conservative forecast for the current fiscal year, projecting revenues to remain around last year's level, within a range of 5% below to 5% above 2024 figures. The EBITDA margin is expected between 18.0% and 21.0%. According to the annual report, Jenoptik anticipates a slow start to 2025 but expects conditions to improve in the second half of the year, particularly in the semiconductor equipment industry. Despite analysts setting an average price target of €31.09, the stock currently trades just above its 52-week low of €20.24, reflecting market skepticism about the company's near-term growth prospects.

