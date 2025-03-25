Nature's Best: Nature's Best reveal the simple fix for 4 million who struggle with tablets

32% of adults struggle regularly when swallowing tablets

14.1% of people find tablets larger than 21.5mm to be especially problematic

Gummy supplements are already making up approx. 25% of the UK market

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent studies have revealed that nearly 40% of adults struggle to swallow necessary tablets and supplements.

An observational study of 152 subjects examined the prevalence and contributing factors to difficulties swallowing solid oral dosage forms.

Findings revealed that 32% reported difficulty when swallowing tablets or capsules whole. In comparison, 55% had previously experienced difficulties at some point in their lives.

In addition, the study highlighted that consumers are unlikely to seek advice from a healthcare professional before splitting or crushing tablets or capsules.

A further study conducted by researchers found that 14.1% of surveyed individuals found swallowing tablets and capsules difficult due to their size.

Tablets or capsules larger than 21.5mm in total size were more likely to cause difficulties when swallowing.

Vitamin-based gummies accounted for 24.91% of the UK's gummy market in 2023 and are expected to increase by 12.11% by 2033.

Here is why they can be a beneficial alternative to your traditional supplement:

Easier to take - their size and smooth texture can make them a stress-free option for those who have difficulty swallowing tablets and capsules

Helps with consistency - better taste and reduced size may encourage people to take their vitamins and supplements regularly

Convenient - gummies provide an easy-on-the-go solution and can be taken anywhere

Swapping your traditional supplements for gummy alternatives ensures that you are still receiving your daily nutrients while enjoying a delicious and fun way to support your health.

Pauline, Brand Manager at Nature's Best, said, "It can be easy to forget how many people struggle with taking their daily supplements, but this research highlights that it is still a problem that affects many. The idea of swallowing a large capsule or tablet may be challenging for some, resulting in missed doses of key nutrients that may be required by the individual. Gummy supplements are a great alternative, offering a more accessible and enjoyable way to maintain your health, without compromising on quality. Their great taste, fun shapes, and bright colours also make them appealing to children - which is ideal for those parents who find it challenging getting their little ones to take their daily vitamins. These insights show exactly why gummy supplements have become so popular and goes way beyond their taste and appealing design."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natures-best-reveal-the-simple-fix-for-4-million-who-struggle-with-tablets-302410456.html