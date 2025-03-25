Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Outlines Exploration Thesis for Dove Creek Project

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leader in natural hydrogen exploration, is pleased to provide an overview of its Dove Creek project in Colorado, USA, and outline the upcoming exploration program designed to validate and advance this opportunity. The Company is systematically compiling available datasets, including historical reports, in preparation for an extensive field exploration program.

The following highlights the geological prospectivity of the Dove Creek project from a natural hydrogen perspective. The exploration program is designed to assess both the presence of hydrogen and the key geological characteristics necessary for significant accumulation and concentration.

Key Factors Supporting Hydrogen Potential at Dove Creek:

Proven Hydrogen Generation Mechanisms: The presence of uranium-rich basement rocks supports potential hydrogen and helium generation via radiolysis, with historical exploration confirming anomalous concentrations of both gases in the region.

Potential for Serpentinization: Regional magnetic and gravimetric anomalies suggest the presence of ultramafic rocks at depth, which could generate hydrogen through serpentinization.

Extensive Migration Pathways: Significant structural geologic complexity, including regional-scale northwest-southeast trending faults, synclines, and anticlines, provides potential migration routes for hydrogen from deep-seated sources.

Strong Seal and Trapping Potential: The Paradox Basin's thick evaporite layers, particularly salt deposits, create a substantial cap rock that, together with porous and permeable reservoir units, could facilitate hydrogen accumulation and seal.

"We are excited to advance our Dove Creek project as part of our broader strategy to establish Primary Hydrogen as a leader in natural hydrogen exploration," commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. "The presence of key geological indicators-validated by the 2025 USGS hydrogen prospectivity report-reinforces the potential for a significant hydrogen system. We look forward to executing our exploration program and further unlocking value in this emerging energy sector."

Dove Creek Project, Colorado

The property is located within the Paradox oil and gas basin near the western border of Colorado, approximately 32 miles (50 km) north of Dove Creek and 19 miles (27 km) west of Naturita (c.f. Figure 1). The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including extensive road networks and proximity to populated centers, ensuring year-round accessibility.

Figure 1: Dove Creek Project Location & Infrastructure

A 2025 report by the United States Geological Survey (Gelman, S.E., Hearon, J.S., and Ellis, G.S., 2025, Prospectivity Mapping for Geologic Hydrogen) assessed the hydrogen prospectivity of the conterminous United States using a multi-factor probabilistic approach. The report identifies prospective regions where all major components necessary for a hydrogen accumulation are likely present: a viable hydrogen generation source, porous reservoirs for storage, and effective seals to prevent leakage.

According to the USGS report, the Dove Creek project area has a prospectivity rating greater than 0.8, placing it among the highest-ranked regions for natural hydrogen potential (maximum: 1.0). The region also boasts highly favorable seal geology, with a rating exceeding 0.9 (maximum: 1.0).

Figure 2: USGS Hydrogen Prospectivity Map

Situated within the ~85,000 km² Paradox Basin, the Dove Creek project presents a compelling opportunity for natural hydrogen accumulation due to its geological framework and diverse generation mechanisms. Regional-scale faults, synclines, and anticlines create extensive migration pathways for hydrogen sourced from the lower crust or mantle (c.f. Figure 3). Geophysical data reveal strong magnetic and gravimetric anomalies, suggesting the presence of ultramafic rocks at depth, which are highly susceptible to serpentinization. Additionally, the numerous uranium showings in the vicinity indicate potential hydrogen production via radiolysis, further supported by observed helium and hydrogen anomalies in multiple wells. The basin's thick evaporite sequences provide excellent sealing conditions, enhancing the potential for hydrogen entrapment in structural or stratigraphic traps. Given its history of hydrocarbon generation and fluid movement, the Paradox Basin warrants further investigation as a potential natural hydrogen reservoir.

Figure 3: Dove Creek Geology

Peter Lauder, P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration at Primary Hydrogen Corp., is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 740 acres in the USA and 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

