Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce permitting is under way for a 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

While Questcorp's North Island Copper project hosts 8 targets across the property, the main target is the historic Marisa Zone, a porphyry copper target last explored in the 1990's. Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey identified an interesting chargeability anomaly that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results.

"Our neighbour NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. continues to produce excellent exploration results 15km to the west, in the same belt of rocks that also hosts the past producing Island Copper Mine 7.5km to the southeast attesting to the tremendous exploration potential of the area", commented Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon. "The Marisa Zone displays a strong historic IP signature and anomaly carrying encouraging copper numbers from very limited drilling, begging for a second pass with modern geophysical equipment and processing," he concluded.

Questcorp has contracted Tripoint Geological Ltd. to undertake a Notice of Work permit for 10 to 15 kilometres of induced polarization surveying to update the 35 year old survey utilizing modern equipment and data processing. The Company has prepared a survey proposal which is being forwarded for IP contractors for quotes,

Questcorp cautions investors a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data and further cautions, the presence of copper mineralization on the NorthIsle Copper and Gold and the BHP properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the North Island Copper property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's permitting and sampling at the North Island Copper project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245936

SOURCE: Questcorp Mining Inc.