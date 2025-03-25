Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) held its annual European Insurance Forum event on 25 March at La Maison de la Mutualité in Paris. The largest-ever Guidewire event in Europe drew more than 375 attendees from 16 countries, a sign of Guidewire's market-leading presence in Europe which has expanded to include 76 customers across 19 countries with 30 selecting Guidewire Cloud Platform, 90 technology partners, 4,000 consultants and 950 employees.

At the Insurance Forum, Guidewire detailed its vision to increase agility and eliminate operational friction across the P&C insurance industry through the comprehensive and integrated Guidewire Cloud Platform-with innovations from product design to pricing and rating, digital engagement, data and analytics, AI and a robust app marketplace-to help insurers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Four of Guidewire's Europe-based customers shared stories of transformation from the main stage, along with unique insights on hot topics, including leveraging automation to modernize claims management, delivering enhanced customer experiences, redefining microinsurance operations and advancing commercial lines success with analytics.

In keynote remarks delivered by Guidewire CEO Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Product Development Officer Diego Devalle and Managing Director, EMEA, Will McAllister, Guidewire noted they expect the industry to derive tremendous value from applications of Generative AI (GenAI) across the P&C lifecycle. To that end, Guidewire is extending their platform to include an Agentic AI Development Framework, focused initially on improving developer efficiency and enabling intelligent experiences for underwriters and claims adjusters.

Three ongoing strategic initiatives were also highlighted, including:

Redefining underwriting excellence - Guidewire described the first in a series of capabilities designed to reshape the underwriting process in P&C transforming risk assessment from a reactive process to a dynamic, intelligence-driven decision engine. They discussed a solution that will apply Agentic AI to automatically extract, enrich, and summarize data from new business submissions to reduce manual data entry while allowing underwriters to make faster and better-informed decisions.

Elevating the claims experience - Guidewire demonstrated how Agentic AI can improve the claims adjuster experience and streamline claims handling. This included an AI-based Adjuster Assistant automatically generating high-level summaries of claim files and attached documents that surface the most relevant, actionable information and provide guidance on next steps.

Integrated pricing and rating vision - Guidewire shared how insurers of the future could unlock the power of an advanced actuarial pricing engine on Guidewire Cloud Platform, making static, one-size-fits-all pricing a thing of the past. To accelerate progress against this vision, Guidewire has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quantee, a Poland-based insurtech startup specializing in dynamic pricing software.

"The Guidewire Insurance Forum in Paris is the largest event we have ever held in Europe, and it's where P&C insurance leaders and technology experts meet to advance the future of the industry in Europe," said Will McAllister, SVP and managing director, EMEA, at Guidewire. "Guidewire's clear vision for product and service excellence in EMEA, including an integrated core platform that delivers the insights and engagement tools insurers need to grow efficiently in unprecedented market and environmental conditions, is helping European insurers to shape a more agile, responsive and impactful insurance industry of the future."

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

