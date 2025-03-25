Orbital Partners with Know Your Customer to Strengthen Compliance for Its Global Stablecoin and Traditional Payments Platform

LONDON, TALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, a leading global platform for stablecoin and traditional cross-border payments, has announced a strategic partnership with Know Your Customer, an award-winning provider of digital onboarding and KYB please automation solutions. This collaboration significantly enhances Orbital's compliance framework, streamlining client onboarding while reinforcing security, transparency, and efficiency in cross-border transactions.

As stablecoins gain mainstream adoption, regulatory scrutiny is increasing, making seamless, compliant onboarding essential for businesses operating at the intersection of stablecoin and traditional payments. Know Your Customer specialises in real-time business verification and registry data streamlining compliance, onboarding, and risk monitoring. Orbital recognised Know Your Customer's unparalleled access to registries across 140 countries. This extensive coverage, coupled with the requirement for official documentary evidence, was a key factor in choosing them as a partner.

"Orbital's forward-thinking approach to stablecoin and traditional cross-border transactions aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering businesses through best-in-class KYC/AML compliance technology. By integrating our advanced business verification and automation solutions, we're confident that together we'll set a new benchmark for frictionless, secure global payments that can meet-and exceed-regulatory expectations worldwide," said Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer.

By leveraging Know Your Customer's advanced compliance technology, Orbital reduces onboarding time while maintaining the highest standards of integrity. "Compliance isn't about ticking boxes - it's about ensuring the businesses we work with are legitimate and trustworthy," said Gary Mushrow, Head of Compliance Product at Orbital. "With Know Your Customer now part of our compliance stack, we are setting a new benchmark for secure and seamless cross-border transactions."

Founded in 2017, Orbital is headquartered in London, Tallinn, and Gibraltar, with a global team of over 120 professionals. In 2024, they processed more than $5.6 billion in cross-border payments (fiat and stablecoin), serving businesses across diverse industries. Orbital includes entities licensed as an FCA-authorised payment institution in the UK, an EMI and DLT provider in Gibraltar, and a VASP in Estonia, while also holding VQF SRO membership in Switzerland.

About Orbital:

Orbital is an award-winning global payments platform with over 8 years of experience in orchestrating secure and seamless stablecoin and traditional payments for businesses globally.

Orbital equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, Stablecoin Wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies, interchangeably.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next-generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide. For teams struggling with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer offers an intuitive digital compliance workspace that combines unmatched real-time registry data, covering over 140 countries, seamless integrations, and AI-powered smart automation. This streamlined approach transforms the compliance function at its core, allowing clients to customise their solutions by selecting only the functionalities they need, all accessible via a robust REST API.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, with a local presence in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dublin, London, and Shanghai, Know Your Customer has built a global customer base across 11 verticals and 18 jurisdictions. The company also maintains a wide network of technology and data partners, ensuring high-quality entity data and enhanced compliance processes for its clients.

