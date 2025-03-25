Nobia AB: Nobia's CFO, Henrik Skogsfors, has announced his intention to resign once a successor has been appointed

As of today, Henrik Skogsfors has announced his intention to resign from Nobia. Henrik will continue to serve as CFO until the interim report for the third quarter is released on November 4th, or until a successor is in place.

"Since joining Nobia in 2019, Henrik has played a crucial role in our Group finance organization and has been essential as CFO and a member of our Executive Committee. During a period of significant economic challenges, he has successfully guided and strengthened Nobia's financial position. I cannot thank Henrik enough for his dedication and contributions during this time, and for his partnership in delivering on our "Tomorrow Together" strategy. I wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours," says Kristoffer Ljungfelt, President and CEO.

"It's with mixed emotions that I've decided to leave my role at Nobia. I have nothing but great appreciation for the company and my colleagues. It has been a turbulent time with extremely challenging market conditions, and I am proud of my contributions and the progress we have achieved together. Having restructured our balance sheet, improved our financial position and with the ramp-up of our new factory underway - I feel ready to pursue new opportunities. However, my immediate focus remains on driving Nobia forward until a successor is in place." says Henrik Skogsfors, CFO.

For further information:

Tobias Norrby

Head of Investor Relations

+46 706 647335

tobias.norrby@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK; HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 4,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 11 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com